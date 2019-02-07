  • 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is the fourth vehicle to wear this off-road-ready badge, following the footsteps of the 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.     





The primary component of the Sequoia TRD Pro, and every TRD Pro vehicle for that matter, is a set of Fox off-road internal bypass shocks up front.   





TRD Pro badges cover just about every side of the vehicle, while a front skid plate helps protect the oil pan.     





Out back, there's a set of monotube Fox shocks that are also engineered to prevent bottoming out.     





Inside, there's a set of black leather-trimmed seats with TRD Pro badging stitched into the headrests and red contrast stitching.





All TRD Pro models, as well as their non-TRD relatives, receive a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility.     





There's also a set of aluminum running boards and a roof rack.    





The Sequoia TRD Pro also gets LED headlights, LED fog lights, and 18-inch BBS wheels in black.     





The Sequoia TRD Pro wields the same engine as always -- a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 that puts out 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque.     





Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the Sequoia TRD Pro.
















































































2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro joins an off-road-friendly family

2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Caravan special editions are minivan marvels

