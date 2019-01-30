2019 Lexus LC Inspiration heads to Chicago looking like a Coldplay song

Enlarge Image Lexus

Lexus first introduced its Inspiration Series cars with a Black Panther tie-in, and it followed that with a big, fancy SUV at the LA Auto Show. Now, for the Chicago Auto Show, it has something sportier in the works.

Lexus on Wednesday introduced the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series, which will make its official debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show next week. Like previous Inspiration Series vehicles, the LC 500 version is all about beefing up the style -- but this one sports just a bit more flair than the others.

The LC 500 Inspiration Series rocks a very bright shade of yellow paint with a metallic finish. 21-inch wheels, a carbon fiber roof and a carbon fiber lower grille insert complement the Flare Yellow paint job. Inside, there are yellow door inserts made from Alcantara suede, and the leather seats sport yellow stitching that extends to the instrument panel, glove box and center console. There's also a set of carbon fiber door sill inserts.

But that's not all. The 100 buyers lucky enough to scoop this car up will also receive a leather garment bag that can fold into a travel bag. Flare Yellow lining matches the car's paint, and there's double yellow stitching on the top hem.

Everything else about the car is the same as usual, though. Under the hood is a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 putting out 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. When it goes on sale in April, the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series will set you back a cool $106,210, about $14,000 more than a base model.