The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI gets sporty looks to match its 228 hp

  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 VW Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  • 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

An all-new version of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is debuting at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 51

The 2019 GLI packs 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That's a welcome 18 hp and 41 lb-ft gain over the outgoing model.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 51

A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a seven-speed dual clutch will be optional. The dual clutch also comes with engine stop-start tech to save fuel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 51

The GLI sits 0.6 inch lower than a regular Jetta and gets multilink rear suspension, where the quotidian model relies on a torsion-beam setup.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 51

The GLI now also has the same 13.4-inch diameter front brakes as a GTI hatchback, as well as that car's VAQ electronically controlled differential.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 51

Visual differentiation includes red-painted brake calipers, unique front and rear fascias and a trunklid spoiler.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 51

Inside, the GLI boasts push-button start, red accent stitching, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, 10-color ambient lighting and touchscreen infotainment with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 51

A special 35th Anniversary model adds visual flair in the way of black wheels with a red stripe, black mirrors caps, a black spoiler, a black roof and assorted badges.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 51

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI hits showrooms this spring with pricing to be announced later.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 51

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 51

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
26
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
27
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
28
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
29
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
30
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
31
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
32
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
33
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
34
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
35
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
36
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
37
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
38
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
39
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
40
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
41
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
42
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
43
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
44
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
45
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
46
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
47
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
48
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
49
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
50
of 51

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
51
of 51
Now Reading

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI gets sporty looks to match its 228 hp

Up Next

2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Caravan special editions are minivan marvels

Latest Stories

Mopar outfits the 2019 Ram 2500 HD with extra accessories in Chicago

Mopar outfits the 2019 Ram 2500 HD with extra accessories in Chicago

by
Dirt Rally 2.0 brings VR rally racing to the Oculus Rift

Dirt Rally 2.0 brings VR rally racing to the Oculus Rift

by
2019 Ram Chassis Cab gets tougher, lighter and safer

2019 Ram Chassis Cab gets tougher, lighter and safer

by
Deadly Takata airbag recall adds 1.7M more vehicles

Deadly Takata airbag recall adds 1.7M more vehicles

by
2019 Lexus LC Inspiration heads to Chicago looking like a Coldplay song

2019 Lexus LC Inspiration heads to Chicago looking like a Coldplay song

by