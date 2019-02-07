The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI gets sporty looks to match its 228 hp

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
An all-new version of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is debuting at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
The 2019 GLI packs 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That's a welcome 18 hp and 41 lb-ft gain over the outgoing model.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a seven-speed dual clutch will be optional. The dual clutch also comes with engine stop-start tech to save fuel.
The GLI sits 0.6 inch lower than a regular Jetta and gets multilink rear suspension, where the quotidian model relies on a torsion-beam setup.
The GLI now also has the same 13.4-inch diameter front brakes as a GTI hatchback, as well as that car's VAQ electronically controlled differential.
Visual differentiation includes red-painted brake calipers, unique front and rear fascias and a trunklid spoiler.
Inside, the GLI boasts push-button start, red accent stitching, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, 10-color ambient lighting and touchscreen infotainment with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
A special 35th Anniversary model adds visual flair in the way of black wheels with a red stripe, black mirrors caps, a black spoiler, a black roof and assorted badges.
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI hits showrooms this spring with pricing to be announced later.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.