2020 Subaru Legacy: A new platform and turbo perk up Subaru's midsize sedan

The 2020 Subaru Legacy moves onto a new platform that also underpins the current Impreza.  

Torsional and front suspension rigidity is up 70 percent, while rear subframe stiffness doubles compared with the current Subaru Legacy. 

Powering Base, Premium, Sport and Limited versions will be a familiar 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine making 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.   

Subaru is promising quieter and roomier accommodations, with the range-topping XT Touring model featuring premium Nappa leather.    

Subaru says the Legacy's interior is roomier and quieter than the outgoing car.   

Available in the Limited XT and Touring XT trims, a new 2.4-liter turbocharged flat four delivers 260 horses and 277 pound-feet of torque between 2,000 and 4,800 rpm.   

The biggest new feature inside is the arrival of a new 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink infotainment system.   

On the safety front, Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite of features comes on every Legacy to include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist with lane centering. 

Features such as reverse automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert will be available.    

The 2020 Subaru Legacy will go on sale in fall. Pricing details aren't available yet, but shouldn't differ too drastically from the current car.  

That's a whole lot o' screen.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Subaru Legacy.

Subaru's EyeSight suite of features comes on every Legacy, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist with lane centering.

