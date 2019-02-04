2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek package debuts in Chicago

  • Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
Nissan on Tuesday introduced the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition ahead of its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.     

This appearance package gives the family-friendly SUV a little more ruggedness without sacrificing comfort, and it even throws in a few non-aesthetic upgrades for funsies.    

Best of all, it's pretty affordable.    

The most obvious change outside is the addition is unique 18-inch wheels with all-season tires.    

As for non-aesthetic additions, all Rock Creek-equipped Pathfinders get a standard trailer hitch, harness and splash guards.     

The package takes things further with a black grille, black roof rails, black door handles and mirrors, black fascia accents and black fender surrounds.     

Inside, there's a unique two-tone getup on the seats.     

There are also more badges (surprise, surprise) and metallic trim around the interior.     

A separate $2,110 Premium Package adds a 13-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic glass roof.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition.

