2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek package debuts in Chicago

Nissan on Tuesday introduced the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition ahead of its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
This appearance package gives the family-friendly SUV a little more ruggedness without sacrificing comfort, and it even throws in a few non-aesthetic upgrades for funsies.
Best of all, it's pretty affordable.
The most obvious change outside is the addition is unique 18-inch wheels with all-season tires.
As for non-aesthetic additions, all Rock Creek-equipped Pathfinders get a standard trailer hitch, harness and splash guards.
The package takes things further with a black grille, black roof rails, black door handles and mirrors, black fascia accents and black fender surrounds.
Inside, there's a unique two-tone getup on the seats.
There are also more badges (surprise, surprise) and metallic trim around the interior.
A separate $2,110 Premium Package adds a 13-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic glass roof.
