What is the best internet provider in Texas?

The best internet service provider for your home will depend on what’s available in your area, but we at CNET find AT&T, specifically AT&T Fiber, to be the best ISP for most Texas households. AT&T Fiber has the best selection of competitively priced high-speed plans, not to mention the highest customer satisfaction, of any major Texas internet provider.

AT&T Fiber also reigns alongside Frontier Fiber and Google Fiber as the fastest internet providers in Texas, with max download speeds of 5,000 megabits per second. For those who prioritize cost over speed, you’ll find Xfinity to have the absolute cheapest plan starting at $20 per month, though speeds aren’t great (75Mbps) and you’ll have to sign a one-year contract. Astound is the better choice for cheap internet in Texas as it offers 300Mbps starting at $25 per month and no contract.

Where AT&T Fiber is unavailable, Spectrum and Astound are decent choices for cable internet, or you can look to Verizon’s 5G home internet for an alternative to the traditional wired service. Wireless home internet like that of T-Mobile is also ideal for residents of rural areas who’d rather avoid committing to satellite internet, if possible.

Best internet providers in Texas for 2023

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Texas

Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Availability and overall value are among the the most important factors CNET considers when evaluating the best internet providers. AT&T is a leader in both when it comes to home internet in Texas. Availability: AT&T is the largest fiber internet provider in Texas. You'll find AT&T Fiber in nearly all major cities, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, along with parts of Amarillo, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland and Waco. Plans and pricing: Speed tiers range from 300 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $55 to $80 per month. Select locations may also have the choice of two multi-gig plans: 2Gbps and 5Gbps starting at $180 and $250 per month, respectively. Fees and service details: There are no additional equipment fees, data caps or contracts with AT&T Fiber. Read our AT&T internet review.

Spectrum Best cable ISP in Texas

Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Fiber-optic lines reach far fewer homes than coaxial cables, unfortunately. If your home isn't serviceable for fiber internet, Spectrum's cable internet service would be my next recommendation. Availability: Spectrum is the primary cable provider in Austin, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. You'll also find Spectrum in El Paso, Killeen and Waco, along with many towns along the southern border. Plans and pricing: Most service areas will have three plan options: 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 940Mbps. Pricing is fairly competitive, starting at $50 to $90 per month or lower in some locations. That's on par with other providers, but customers should anticipate a price increase of up to $30 or more after the first year of service. Fees and service details: Your modem is included with the monthly cost, but if you want Wi-Fi, you'll need to supply your own router or rent one from Spectrum for an additional $5 per month. There are no data caps or contracts. Read our Spectrum internet review.

Astound Best cheap ISP in Texas

Product details Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Cable isn't a bad option for home internet when it comes to speed and value. Astound excels at both, offering some of the fastest download speeds and lowest introductory rates of any internet provider in Texas. Availability: Astound isn't as widely available in Texas as Spectrum, but the provider does have decent coverage in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Those in Brownwood, Corpus Christi, Midland, San Marcos, Temple and Waco may be serviceable as well. Plans and pricing: Plans vary by region, but most will have the choice of up to four speed tiers ranging from 300 to 1,500Mbps, starting at just $25 to $60 per month. That's incredibly cheap, and the rates are good for two years. Keep an eye on the calendar and your bill, however; those rates will increase significantly thereafter. Fees and service details: Like Spectrum, Astound includes your modem at no extra cost and gives you the option to rent Wi-Fi equipment for an added $5 per month. There are no data caps or contracts. Read our Astound internet review.

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best wireless internet in Texas

Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Many households in some of Texas' larger cities will have one, maybe two cable providers to choose from and possibly one fiber provider. Verizon brings some much-needed broadband competition to these areas with its wireless 5G home internet plans. Availability: Mobile coverage spans most of the state, but those in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio may be serviceable for Verizon's Ultra Wideband network that is better suited for home internet. Plans and pricing: Verizon offers two 5G home internet plans: Home, with speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps, starting at $50 per month; and Home Plus, with speeds ranging from 85 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $70 per month. That's quite the speed range, so the overall value of either plan will depend on the available speeds at your address. Currently, qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get an extra discount on home internet: $15 off Home or $25 off Home Plus. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees or data caps. Additionally, there are no contract requirements, so it may be worth checking out just to see what kind of speeds you can get. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best for rural internet in Texas

Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Where Verizon excels at wireless home internet speeds, T-Mobile has the availability advantage. Nearly 75% of US households are eligible for T-Mobile, according to the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission. That doesn't necessarily mean you can get 5G internet at your home, even if you can get it on your phone, but it may still be the most practical option for broadband in rural areas. Availability: T-Mobile's signal towers dot much of the entire state of Texas, though those to the west (but east of El Paso) may be the least eligible for service. Signal strength diminishes the further away from a tower you are, so serviceability and speeds may vary from one ZIP code to the next. Plans and pricing: Only one plan is available: $50 per month for an expected speed range of 72 to 245Mbps. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile Home Internet. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Texas internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range (Mbps) Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Cable $25-$60 300-1,500 $12 (optional) None None 7 AT&T DSL, fiber $55-$250 10-100 DSL, 300-5,000 fiber None 1.5TB (DSL), none fiber None 7.4 Brightspeed DSL, fiber $50-$59 20-100 DSL, up to 940 fiber $15 None None N/A Frontier DSL, fiber $50-$155 Varies DSL, 500-5,000 fiber None None None 6.3 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$125 1,000-5,000 None None None 7.5 Kinetic DSL, fiber $40-$180 15-100 DSL, 500-2,000 fiber $10 (optional) None None 6.7 Nextlink Fixed wireless $50-$140 25-500 $9 None 1-2 years N/A Optimum Cable $40-$70 300-940 None None None 6.2 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50 $10 250GB (none optional) None 6.2 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-940 None None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75-1,200 $15 (optional) 1.25TB Not required 7 Show more (9 items) Shop Providers

Brightspeed: After recently taking over Texas operations from Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber), Brightspeed is a new DSL and fiber ISP serving the Denton, Killeen, Kingwood and San Marcos areas. Pricing starts at $50 to $59 per month, depending on the available service type at your home.

Frontier Communications: I’d consider Frontier Fiber to be one of the best internet providers in Texas if it had just a little wider availability. Its 500Mbps, entry-level plan is available for just $50 per month in select areas and is one of the best internet deals around. Faster speeds are also available and similarly priced better than much of the competition.

Google Fiber: Gigabit speed enthusiasts in Austin and San Antonio will appreciate Google Fiber’s plan selection: 1 or 2Gbps starting at $70 and $100, respectively. Austin residents will also have a 5Gbps option starting at $125 per month. All plans are free of equipment fees, data caps and contracts.

Kinetic by Windstream: As a fiber internet provider, Kinetic has the speed and pricing to rival any other. As a DSL provider, the speed potential and service terms are tough to beat. Expect to pay between $40 to $70 per month for either service type unless you opt for the 2-gig fiber plan for $180 per month.

Optimum: Texas residents may have known this cable provider better as Suddenlink, but parent company Altice recently united its home internet services under the Optimum brand. Look for three plan options (300, 500 and 940Mbps for $40 to $80 per month), but beware a poor reputation for customer satisfaction.

Xfinity: The nation’s largest cable internet provider doesn’t have a huge presence in Texas, but it is the primary cable ISP in the Houston area and on the Texas side of Shreveport. Expect five to six plan options starting at $20 to $80 per month for speeds of 75 to 1,200Mbps.

Rural internet options in Texas

From Alpine to Zephyr, Texas has more than its share of small towns and rural areas. Reliable broadband in such areas can be tough to come by, but nonsatellite connections are available to roughly 90% of Texas households, according to the FCC.

In some rural areas, that equates to cable, DSL and possibly even fiber connections. In others, fixed wireless is the primary connection type. The remaining 10%, however, may have to rely on satellite internet. Here’s a look at possible internet options -- aside from T-Mobile, our pick for the best rural ISP listed above -- found in rural parts of Texas.

Nextlink: Fixed wireless service covers much of the Texas Triangle, though those to the west, as far as San Angelo and Sweetwater, may be eligible for service. Speeds and pricing vary by the network (Standard or Enhanced), ranging from 25 to 100Mbps for $50 to $90 per month to 50 to 500Mbps starting at $70 to $140 per month.

Rise Broadband: Rise also covers much of the Texas Triangle via fixed wireless service, plus areas as far south as Victoria and Lake Jackson, and as far northwest as Lubbock and Pampa. With typical speeds of 25, 50 and 100Mbps, it’s not the fastest service, but the pricing ($45 to $55 per month) and data cap (250GB per month with unlimited options available) are a clear winner over satellite.

Satellite internet: Texas is such a big state, running internet connections to every home is simply not possible or practical. For those situations, satellite internet from HughesNet or Viasat may be your best bet for broadband. Service isn’t cheap (starting at $50 to $150 for HughesNet and $70 to $300 for Viasat) or particularly fast, but it will get you online. Satellite newcomer Starlink may be a solution for faster speeds and lower latency, but don’t expect much relief by way of pricing.

Internet breakdown by city in Texas

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state, especially one the size of Texas, while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also put together lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including many in Texas. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet options in Texas

The cost of internet in Texas will depend on the available providers in your area and the plan you choose, plus extra fees for equipment and possibly data. That said, most Texas residents can anticipate paying at least $50 per month for home internet, and costs can easily reach $100 or more on higher speed tiers.

Xfinity has the cheapest plan outright, starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps, but again, I’d recommend Astound and its 300Mbps, $25 per month plan if it’s available. Here's a look at those plans and other cheap internet plans in Texas.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Texas

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Texas depend on what discounts are available at the time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Texas internet providers such as Astound and Frontier may offer lower introductory pricing or other perks for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T, Optimum and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Texas broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data places Texas as the 13th fastest state with median speeds of around 209Mbps down and 28Mbps up. Spectrum had the fastest median speed in the state at 257Mbps, though it’s worth noting that there are many factors that can affect speed test results, such as technology type and testing over Wi-Fi.

AT&T Fiber, Frontier Fiber and Google Fiber offer the fastest speed tier with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Kinetic is close behind with a 2,000Mbps plan while max speeds from cable providers Astound, Xfinity and Spectrum range from 940 to 1,500Mbps.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming simultaneously.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities simultaneously.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Texas?

Fiber internet, from AT&T -- our pick for the best ISP in Texas -- or others like Frontier, Google Fiber or Kinetic, is often going to be the top choice for high-speed internet in the Lone Star State thanks to the fast, reliable speeds, competitive pricing and favorable service terms that often come with it.

That said, cable providers Xfinity and Astound offer the cheapest internet plans in Texas, while Spectrum has the best coverage and pricing transparency of any of the state’s major cable ISPs. If you’re looking for an alternative to the big cable or fiber internet providers, consider Verizon’s 5G home internet service.

Residents of Texas’ more rural areas should consider fixed wireless internet, like that of T-Mobile, Nextlink and Rise Broadband. If no practical options are available, there’s always satellite.

Texas internet provider FAQs

What's the best internet service provider in Texas? AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Texas due to its broad fiber coverage and great plan selection, including a 5,000Mbps speed tier -- the fastest currently available from any major provider in the state. Spectrum is another solid choice for competitively priced high-speed internet, and is available to nearly half of all Texas households. The best internet provider for your home will depend on what’s available in your area and what you’re looking for. Any of the providers mentioned above (even the satellite ISPs) may fully suit your needs, so it’s important to explore all available options when choosing the best provider for your home.

Is fiber internet available in Texas? Yes, more than 40% of Texas households are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the FCC. AT&T Fiber is the state’s largest fiber ISP, but Brightspeed, Frontier Fiber, Google Fiber, Kinetic and others also contribute to fiber availability in Texas. Residents of larger cities in Texas are most likely to be eligible for fiber internet, though Brightspeed, Kinetic and regional providers operate fiber-optic networks in many suburban and rural areas.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Texas? Xfinity Connect starts at just $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. That’s the cheapest plan from any major ISP in Texas. It’s worth noting, however, that Xfinity is primarily only available in Houston and customers are required to sign a one-year contract to get the lowest price. Astound is the overall cheapest provider in Texas, with a 300Mbps plan starting at $25 per month. Other Astound plans are all priced under $60, even its fastest speed tier of 1,500Mbps.