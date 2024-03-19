Best Internet Providers in Wichita Falls, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Wichita Falls?

CNET's pick for the best internet service provider for most homes in Wichita Falls is Spectrum. This cable giant offers wide availability in this Texas town, plus low prices, fast speeds and simple service details. Syntrio and AT&T Fiber also cover parts of the area, along with many local providers, such as Texhoma Wireless and Vexus Fiber. However, it ultimately comes down to what's available at your address.

CNET also found the cheapest and fastest plans in Wichita Falls to help make your broadband shopping easier. Spectrum Internet 100, which comes with download speeds of up to 100 megabits per second for $30 per month, is the lowest-priced service in the area. AT&T Fiber is the area's speediest ISP, offering symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits for $225 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Wichita Falls across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Wichita Falls. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Wichita Falls, TX Our take - Spectrum may not offer the widest coverage, but it still serves almost 91% of Wichita Falls residents, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Customers can choose from four plans: 100Mbps for $30, 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $70 and 1,000Mbps for $80 per month. Every tier has a free modem and no data cap, but you'll have to pay $7 if you rent a router through Spectrum. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Compare Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless, Fiber Speed range 100 - 2,500 Mbps Price range $55 - $170 Syntrio Best fiber internet in Wichita Falls, TX Our take - Syntrio is one of the largest fiber providers in Wichita Falls, but it also offers a fixed wireless network in the area -- which only reaches speeds up to 50Mbps. If you are serviceable for fiber, prices start at $55 for 100Mbps and jump to $170 for 2,500Mbps. Plus, all plans include unlimited data and service can be paid on a month-to-month basis. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 894-5007 Check with Syntrio Compare Connection Fixed wireless, Fiber Speed range 100 - 2,500 Mbps Price range $55 - $170 Key Info No data caps

no required contracts Compare Check with Syntrio Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Wichita Falls, TX Our take - If you can get AT&T Fiber at your location, move this ISP to the top of your list. With symmetrical speeds and flat-rate pricing, AT&T Fiber is one of the best options for home broadband. It's also the fastest provider in Wichita Falls, offering speeds up to 5,000Mbps. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees with AT&T Fiber either. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Wichita Falls internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $30-$80 100-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router None None 7.2 Syntrio Fixed wireless/Fiber $55-$170 100-2,500Mbps $10 (optional) None Optional N/A Texhoma Wireless Fixed wireless $45-$75 5-50Mbps None None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Vexus Fiber Fiber $70-$140 1,000Mbps-5,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Wichita Falls? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100

Read full review $30 100Mbps $7 (optional) Texhoma Residential $45 5Mbps None Spectrum Internet

Read full review $50 300Mbps $7 (optional) AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None Syntrio 100 $55 100Mbps $10 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Wichita Falls

The best internet deals and top promotions in Wichita Falls depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Wichita Falls internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Dszc/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Wichita Falls Provider Monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Internet technology AT&T Fiber 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus 5 Gig $140 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Syntrio 2.5 Gig $170 2,500Mbps 2,500Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus 2 Gig $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Comcell Platinum $98 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Syntrio 1 Gig $95 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Show more (5 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Wichita Falls

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We use the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our page on how we test ISPs.

Internet providers in Wichita Falls FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Wichita Falls? Thanks to its simple service details and cheap pricing for residential broadband, Spectrum is the best internet provider in Wichita Falls. Spectrum also offers wide coverage, meaning it's a likely option at your address.

Is fiber internet available in Wichita Falls? Fiber internet is available to just under 52% of households in Wichita Falls, with Syntrio, AT&T Fiber and Vexus Fiber being the main fiber providers to serve the area.

What's the cheapest internet provider in Wichita Falls? Spectrum Internet 100 is the cheapest plan in Wichita Falls, costing only $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps.