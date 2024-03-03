Best Internet Providers in Abilene, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Abilene?

Optimum is the best internet service provider for most Abilene households. The Federal Communications Commissionreports that Optimum serves over 86% of addresses in the area, meaning this provider's low prices and reasonably fast speeds are available to most folks. That said, CNET also recommends checking out Vexus Fiber and Rise Broadband for residential internet if Optimum doesn't serve your location, or if you're searching for fiber or fixed wireless connectivity.

Optimum, Vexus Fiber and Taylor Telecom tie as Abilene's cheapest ISP, all offering base plans starting at $40 per month. Speeds vary, but Optimum offers the most speed for that cost -- 300 megabits per second. The fastest speed available in this west Texas town is 5 gigabits, which is offered by AT&T Fiber for $225 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Abilene across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Abilene. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Abilene in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Best internet provider in Abilene Our take - Though it isn't the largest ISP in Abilene, Optimum does offer some of the lowest prices for home internet in the area. Customers can choose from three plans: 300Mbps for $40, 500Mbps for $60 and 940Mbps for $80. All plans include unlimited data and equipment, and you won't have to worry about signing a contract to receive Optimum's introductory pricing. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 522-3629 Check with Optimum Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Optimum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 400 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Vexus Fiber Best fiber internet in Abilene Our take - If you're wanting the symmetrical speeds that only fiber connectivity can offer, Vexus Fiber will be your best bet. Prices start at $40 for 150Mbps of speed with no data caps or contracts. You'll have to pay $10 monthly for equipment if you rent through Vexus, but you can choose to provide your own. . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 795-5579 Check with Vexus Connection Fiber Speed range 400 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Compare Check with Vexus Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 50 Mbps Price range $45 - $65 per month Rise Broadband Best rural internet in Abilene Our take - Rise Broadband wouldn't be our first pick for broadband, since prices are on the higher side and speeds are slower than those of other ISPs. However, this fixed wireless provider is a good alternative if you live in a rural area and can't access big-name providers like Optimum or Vexus. Speeds and prices vary based on location, but most residents can get 50Mbps for $45 per month. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 458-9550 Check with Rise Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 50 Mbps Price range $45 - $65 per month Pros and Cons Pros Availability in rural areas with no direct cables to the home

Significantly higher data allowances than satellite

Advanced Wi-Fi equipment and service available

Growing fiber network Cons Max speeds of only 100Mbps in most areas

Line of sight to nearby wireless tower required

Possible service disruptions in bad weather Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Rise Show more details Show more details Compare

Abilene internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$80 50-300Mbps None None 2 years N/A Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Rise Broadband

Read full review Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbp $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None None, but required for some promotions 6.2 Taylor Telecom DSL/fiber $40-$100 100-1,000Mbps $12 router (optional) None 1-2 years (optional) N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Vexus Fiber Fiber $40-$100 150-2,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Abilene? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum 300Mbps $40 300Mbps None Taylor Telecom 100 $40 100Mbps $12 (optional) Vexus Internet 150 $40 150Mbps $10 (optional) Rise Broadband 50Mbps

Read full review $45 50Mbps $5-$15 (optional) Vexus Internet 500 $45 500Mbps $10 (optional) AT&T Home Internet

Read full review $55 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None Nextlink 50 $60 50Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Show more (5 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Abilene

The best internet deals and top promotions in Abilene depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Abilene internet providers, such as Optimum, Vexus Fiber, Nextlink and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Cameron MacPhail/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Abilene Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus Internet 2 Gig $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Taylor Telecom 1 Gig $100 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Vexus Internet 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Abilene

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Abilene FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Abilene? The best internet provider in Abilene is Optimum, since it offers wide availability, affordable prices and speeds up to 940Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Abilene? Over 83% of households can access fiber internet in Abilene. The largest fiber providers in the area are Vexus Fiber and AT&T Fiber, but select addresses may also be serviceable for fiber under Taylor Telecom.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Abilene? Optimum, Vexus Fiber and Taylor Telecom all offer plans starting at $40 per month, for speeds up to 300Mbps, 100Mbps and 150Mbps, respectively.