Best Internet Providers in Forney, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Forney?

CNET recommends AT&T Fiber as the best internet service provider for most Forney households. Although AT&T Fiber doesn't offer the widest availability in Forney -- that would be Nextlink -- it does come with fast and symmetrical speeds and simple service details. However, if you can only pick up AT&T's DSL network rather than AT&T Fiber at your address, we recommend checking out Nextlink or Optimum for residential broadband instead.

AT&T Fiber is Forney's speediest internet provider, offering up to 5 gigabits for $225 per month. If 5,000 megabits per second is too pricey for your home, this fiber ISP offers a 2-gigabit plan for $125. Optimum offers the cheapest service for those searching for the most affordable plan, costing only $40 for download speeds up to 300Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Forney across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Forney. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Forney, Texas, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Forney, TX Our take - FCC data shows that over 80% of Forney addresses can access AT&T's network, but make sure you're not getting stuck with this provider's DSL service rather than its fiber one. AT&T Fiber offers five plans, ranging in speed from 300Mbps to 5,000Mbps, all of which include unlimited data and equipment for no extra charge. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 50 - 500 Mbps Price range $60 - $130 Nextlink Best fixed wireless internet in Forney, TX Our take - Nextlink offers the widest coverage in Forney, but its prices and speeds can't compare to those of AT&T Fiber. However, Nextlink is a great alternative for home broadband if AT&T Fiber doesn't serve your home. Customers can choose between 50Mbps and 500Mbps of speed, and prices start at $60 per month. . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 218-4162 Check with Nextlink Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 50 - 500 Mbps Price range $60 - $130 Key Info Unlimited data

2-year contract on all plans Compare Check with Nextlink Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Cheapest internet in Forney, TX Our take - If you're looking to bundle your internet with cable service, Optimum might be the perfect fit for you. This cable provider offers the cheapest plan in Forney, costing only $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Plus, there are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts on any of Optimum's plans. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 522-3629 Check with Optimum Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Optimum Show more details Show more details Compare

Forney internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$100 50-500Mbps None None 2 years N/A Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Peoples Telephone Cooporative Fixed wireless $55-$105 10-25Mbps $6-$8 (optional) None Varies N/A Point Broadband Fixed wireless $50-110 25-40Mbps None None None N/A Rise Broadband

Read full review Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbp $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None None, but required for some promotions 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Forney? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum 300Mbps $40 300Mbps None Rise Broadband 50Mbps

Read full review $45 50Mbps $5-$15 (optional) Point Air Connect Basic $50 25Mbps None AT&T Home Internet

Read full review $55 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None Peoples Ignyte 10 $55 10Mbps $6-$8 (optional) Nextlink 50 $60 50Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Forney

The best internet deals and top promotions in Forney depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Forney internet providers, such as Nextlink, Optimum and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by TiffanyNorman/GettyImages

Fastest internet plans in Forney Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Forney

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Forney FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Forney? Thanks to its large fiber network and fast speeds, AT&T Fiber is Forney's best internet provider. AT&T Fiber also ranks as CNET's best fiber optic internet provider for 2024, meaning you can trust its reliability wherever you are in Forney.

Is fiber internet available in Forney? Yes! Fiber connectivity is available to 68% of Forney homes, with AT&T Fiber being the largest fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Forney? Optimum offers the cheapest service in Forney: $40 per month for download speeds up to 300Mbps.