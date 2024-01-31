Best Internet Providers in Bryan, Texas

Updated Jan. 31, 2024 5:00 a.m. PT

Written by  Hallie Seltzer
What is the best internet provider in Bryan?

CNET recommends Optimum as the best internet service provider for most households in Bryan. With a large coverage map and cheap prices, Optimum is a great pick for home internet. However, other providers like Nextlink and Metronet might also be options for Bryan addresses, depending on what’s available at your location. 

We’ve also found the top options for speed and affordability in Bryan. Metronet offers the cheapest plan in the area: $30 per month for download speeds up to 100 megabits per second. For the fastest service, Frontier’s symmetrical 5-gigabit plan costs $155 monthly with no data caps or required contracts. 

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Bryan across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Bryan. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Bryan, Texas, in 2024

Connection
Cable, fiber
Speed range
300 - 940 Mbps
Price range
$40 - $80 per month

Optimum

Best internet provider in Bryan, TX

Our take - With availability to over 80% of Bryan, according to recent FCC data, Optimum offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps and costs as low as $40 per month. Plus, Optimum includes equipment and unlimited data for no added fee.

Connection
Cable, fiber
Speed range
300 - 940 Mbps
Price range
$40 - $80 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
50 - 500 Mbps
Price range
$60 - $130

Nextlink

Best fixed wireless internet in Bryan, TX

Our take - Although Nextlink serves more Bryan households than Optimum, service prices are a bit costly. This fixed wireless provider offers speed tiers between 50-300Mbps, with prices starting at $60 monthly with a two-year commitment.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
50 - 500 Mbps
Price range
$60 - $130
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 3,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $115 per month

Metronet

Cheapest internet in Bryan, TX

Our take - Searching for a fiber connection in Bryan? Metronet is the largest fiber provider in the area, offering the cheapest service for only $30 per month. Make sure to watch out for a yearly contract, though.

Read full review
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 3,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $115 per month
Bryan internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Frontier Fiber Fiber$45-$155500-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone6.3
Metronet Fiber$30-$60100-1,000MbpsNoneNone 1 year6.9
Nextlink Fixed wireless$60-$9050-300Mbps$9 (optional)None2 yearsN/A
Optimum Cable$40-$80300-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone6.2
Rise Broadband Fixed wireless$45-$5525-50Mbp$10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional)NoneNone, but required for some promotions6.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Bryan?

Provider Starting monthly priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Metronet 100Mbps $30 100MbpsNone
Optimum 300Mbps $40 300MbpsNone
Frontier Fiber 500 $45 500MbpsNone
Rise Broadband 50Mbps $45 50Mbps$5-$15 (optional)
Nextlink 50 $60 50Mbps$9 (optional)
T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)245MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Bryan

The best internet deals and top promotions in Bryan depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Bryan internet providers, such as Optimum and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Metronet, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Fastest internet plans in Bryan

Metronet 1 Gigabit Starting monthly priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Frontier Fiber 5 Gig $155 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Frontier Fiber 2 Gig $100 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig $60 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet 1 Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Bryan

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Bryan FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Bryan?

Optimum is Bryan’s best internet provider due to its wide coverage map, low prices and reasonably fast speeds. This cable giant also offers competitively priced internet and television bundles, so it’s worth checking out if you want to pair your services.

Is fiber internet available in Bryan?

According to the FCC, fiber connectivity is available to just under 40% of Bryan households. Metronet is Bryan’s largest fiber provider, but select households may be serviceable under Frontier’s fiber network.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Bryan?

Metronet offers the cheapest plan in Bryan, costing $30 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps.

Which internet provider in Bryan offers the fastest plan?

Frontier Fiber offers the fastest service in Bryan: 5 gigabits of download and upload speed for $155 monthly.

