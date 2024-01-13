Best Internet Providers in Denton, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Denton?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider for most Denton households, thanks to its wide coverage and cheap prices. Spectrum also provides unlimited data and equipment on all plans without requiring a contract, making it an enticing option for home internet. However, Nextlink and Frontier Fiber are solid picks if Spectrum isn’t available at your address.

Spectrum’s Internet Assist plan costs only $20 per month for download speeds up to 30 megabits per second if you want to save money on broadband. Or, for more speed, check out Spectrum Internet 100, which offers speeds up to 100Mbps for $30 monthly.

Looking for blazing-fast internet? Frontier Fiber is the only provider in Denton that offers multi-gig plans -- 5 gigabits for $155 or 2 gigabits for $100.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Denton across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. The prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Denton. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Denton, Texas, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Denton, TX Our take - According to FCC data, Spectrum serves over 82% of Denton addresses, providing residents with fast speeds at an affordable cost. Spectrum offers plans ranging from 30Mbps for $20 -- the cheapest plan in Denton -- up to 1 gigabit for $60. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best fiber internet in Denton, TX Our take - Although this provider's base plan costs $5 more than Spectrum's, Frontier's symmetrical download and upload speeds make it worthwhile. With speeds as high as 5,000Mbps and no data caps, Frontier Fiber should be moved to the top of your list if it's available at your location. Read full review .

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 50 - 500 Mbps Price range $60 - $130 Nextlink Best fixed wireless internet in Denton, TX Our take - This fixed wireless ISP is on the pricier side for Denton broadband, costing $90 a month for speeds as high as 300Mbps. While Nextlink shouldn't be your first choice for home internet, it offers better value than satellite or DSL providers.

2-year contract on all plans

Denton internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Fiber Fiber $45 to $155 500 to 5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60 to $90 50 to 300Mbps $9 (optional) None 2 years N/A Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55 to $75 25 to 100Mbps $10 modem; $5 to $15 router (optional) 250GB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 6.2 Spectrum Cable $40 to $60 500 to 1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 Speed of Light Fixed wireless $50 to $130 10 to 50Mbps $11 (optional) None Varies N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72 to 245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 to $70 ($35 to $45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50 to 1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Denton

The best internet deals and top promotions in Denton depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Denton internet providers, such as Spectrum, Nextlink and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Frontier, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Dhughes9/Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Denton

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Denton FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Denton? Offering wide coverage, low prices and speeds up to 1,000Mbps, Spectrum is Denton's best internet provider.

Is fiber internet available in Denton? Yes. Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Denton, available to over 50% of addresses.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Denton? Spectrum offers Denton's top three cheapest plans: $20, $30 and $40 for speeds up to 30Mbps, 100Mbps and 500Mbps, respectively.