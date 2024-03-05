Best Internet Providers in Spring, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Spring?

Based on its symmetrical speeds and lightening-fast connectivity, AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider for most households in Spring, Texas. AT&T Fiber also offers reasonable prices with no set increases, meaning your bill won't jump up after the introductory period. That being said, AT&T Fiber's network doesn't cover all of Spring, so we recommend checking out Xfinity or T-Mobile Home Internet if your address isn't serviceable.

AT&T Fiber will be your best bet for residential internet if you're wanting the speediest bandwidth possible. Costing $225 per month, AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second. If you're searching for the most affordable service in Spring, Xfinity Connect costs only $20 per month for 75 megabits per second.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Spring across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Spring. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Spring, Texas, in 2024

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Spring, TX Our take - As CNET's best internet provider for 2024, AT&T Fiber is a solid option for home broadband if you can get it at your address. AT&T Fiber offers five plans: 300Mbps for $55, 500Mbps for $65, 1,000Mbps for $80, 2,000Mbps for $125 and 5,000Mbps for $225. All tiers come with unlimited data and equipment, and you won't have to sign a contract to pay as little as possible. Read full review . . .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in Spring, TX Our take - Xfinity offers the widest broadband coverage in the area, as the FCC reports this cable giant serves over 91% of residences. Customers can choose from multiple plans, ranging in download speed from 75Mbps up to 2,000Mbps. Prices start at $20 per month -- which is the cheapest internet service in Spring -- but make sure to watch out for a data cap and required contract on some plans. Read full review . . .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Spring, TX Our take - Looking to bundle your internet and mobile services? T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect fit for you. Costing $60 per month, this fixed wireless ISP offers download speeds up to 245Mbps with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. You can also receive a $20 monthly discount if you're an eligible mobile customer, bringing your monthly price down to $40. Read full review . . .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Spring internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

How to find internet deals and promotions in Spring

The best internet deals and top promotions in Spring depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Spring internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Spring

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Spring FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Spring? Thanks to its wide availability, fast bandwidth and symmetrical speeds, AT&T Fiber is Spring's best internet provider. AT&T Fiber also offers simple service terms and reasonable pricing for home internet.

Is fiber internet available in Spring? Fiber connectivity is available to about 75% of Spring households, with AT&T Fiber being the largest fiber provider in the area. However, select households may also be serviceable for fiber internet under Hotwire Communications.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Spring? Xfinity offers two of the cheapest plans in Spring: $20 for 75Mbps or $25 for 200Mbps. Just watch out for Xfinity's 1.2TB data cap on both of these tiers.