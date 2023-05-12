Best Internet Providers in Amarillo, Texas

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Amarillo Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Amarillo is a Route 66 gem embedded in the Texas panhandle. It's home to the Cadillac Ranch and the Big Texan Steak Ranch steak-eating challenge. Amarillo is a perfect example of a place that embraces its past while looking to the future. Ranching heritage runs strong, but Amarillo also supports aviation, wind energy and bioscience companies. Whether you work remotely or relax at home, you'll want a fast, reliable internet connection for streaming, gaming and business.

Fiber providers have a strong presence in Amarillo, including AT&T -- our top pick among the ISPs here -- and Vexus, as well as local provider AW Broadband. But given the city's mix of urban and rural settlement, fiber won't reach everyone. Most people in town are likely covered by cable from Optimum, but some residents may need to look to fixed wireless options from Plains Internet, AW Broadband, Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Let's sort through the best internet providers in Amarillo.

Best internet providers for the Yellow Rose of Texas

Amarillo ISPs give you options for getting online, whether you want to feed your need for speed with fiber or connect with cable or fixed wireless. Your choice will largely come down to availability. If your address is hooked up for fiber, then AT&T and Vexus are our top picks. T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet offer no-fuss fixed wireless alternatives if you're in a location with a strong signal.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Amarillo Check availability Or call to order: (877) 431-4987 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included A wide range of plans and speeds, decent availability and a high-end 5,000Mbps option push AT&T Fiber to the top of the pops for ISPs in Amarillo. However, if you're eligible for AT&T Fiber and regional competitor Vexus, comparing plans and prices from both is worthwhile. Availability: AT&T's fiber coverage is a little patchy in parts of Amarillo, with the widest availability across the southwestern parts of town. Some addresses can get the ISP's top-tier 5,000Mbps speed plan. You may still be in luck if you live above I-40, but you'll need to run your address to check. AT&T's outdated DSL service covers some parts of Amarillo where the company's fiber doesn't reach. It features much slower speeds and is unlikely to be a good option for most people. Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber's top-of-the-line option delivers a zippy 5,000Mbps download speed for $180 per month, but it's not universally available. If you don't need that crazy speed, the 1,000Mbps plan for $80 per month is sufficient for most people and more reasonably priced. Service details: No annual contracts, no data caps and no equipment fees should be music to your ears. AT&T may charge a $99 installation fee, but the company often offers substantial reward cards and may also cover cancellation fees if you switch from another provider. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (877) 431-4987

Vexus Fiber Vexus Fiber Best regional provider among internet providers in Amarillo Check availability Or call to order: (844) 606-7477 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 400 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, 100% fiber-optic network, no contracts An ambitious player in the fiber space, Vexus is already one of the top choices for fast internet in Amarillo. While the initial service price is good, there are price increases and add-on fees after the first year. Availability: Vexus offers wide coverage across Amarillo, with a dry spot around part of the Route 66 historic district and less availability north of Amarillo Boulevard. Vexus also covers much of Canyon to the south of Amarillo. Plans and pricing: Vexus offers affordable plans starting at $40 monthly for 400Mbps service. The speedier 1,000Mbps plan comes in at $70. There's no option to skip the $10-per-month network access fee, which Vexus says it uses to fund the maintenance of its infrastructure. As such, the plans really cost $50 and $80 per month -- at least for the first year, after which they bump up by $10 per month for the second year and an additional $10 per month after that. Service details: There are some potential extra fees involved with Vexus Fiber beyond the required network access fee. An optional Wi-Fi booster costs an extra $7 monthly, and the $5-per-month service protection plan covers service technician in-home visits, if necessary. Installation costs $50, though the company sometimes runs promotional discounts. Check Vexus Fiber availability Or call to order: (844) 606-7477

James Martin/CNET T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Amarillo Check availability Or call to order: (877) 547-6030 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 33 - 182Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet is the big-name player in fixed wireless in Amarillo. It has some competition from smaller local providers AW Broadband and Plains Internet. Verizon 5G Home Internet is also available in Amarillo and offers discounts for bundling with eligible mobile plans. Availability: T-Mobile's network covers most of Amarillo, but the quality of your home internet connection can vary greatly depending on your location and how much demand is on the network. If cable is your only option and you're unhappy with it, look into T-Mobile as an alternative. Plans and pricing: The standard price for T-Mobile Home Internet is $50 per month for up to 182Mbps. One of its selling points is a bundle discount with an eligible phone plan that brings the monthly cost down to just $30 monthly. Service details: It's pretty easy to try out T-Mobile's service. Equipment is included, and there's no contract and no data cap. There's typically a $35 customer service fee for getting started, but look for a gift card offer to offset that. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 547-6030

Internet providers in Amarillo overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL/Fiber $55-$180 768Kbps-5,000Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps or above) None 7.4 AW Broadband Fiber/fixed wireless $44-$95 25-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Optimum Cable $40-$60 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Plains Internet Fixed wireless $55-$105 5-100Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 33-182Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Vexus Fiber $40-$70 400-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None N/A Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

All available Amarillo residential internet providers

AT&T Fiber and Vexus topped our list for best ISPs in Amarillo thanks to fast speeds and reliable connections. T-Mobile offers broad coverage for its 5G home internet. They're not the only games in town, though. Here are other ISPs to consider.

AW Broadband : Regional ISP AW Broadband, formerly Amarillo Wireless, delivers internet services via fixed wireless and fiber. AW covers all of Amarillo with fixed wireless and an estimated 15% of the city with fiber, with a concentration on newly built neighborhoods and suburbs. Equipment is included with an optional Wi-Fi router lease for $10 per month. There are no contracts. A $149 installation fee applies, with discounts for seniors, military and first responders.



: Regional ISP AW Broadband, formerly Amarillo Wireless, delivers internet services via fixed wireless and fiber. AW covers all of Amarillo with fixed wireless and an estimated 15% of the city with fiber, with a concentration on newly built neighborhoods and suburbs. Equipment is included with an optional Wi-Fi router lease for $10 per month. There are no contracts. A $149 installation fee applies, with discounts for seniors, military and first responders. Optimum



Plains Internet : Fixed wireless provider Plains Internet may be an option for residences that are more rural or otherwise don't have coverage from a fiber or cable provider. Basic plans range from $55 to $110 and speeds can vary depending on location with a top speed of 100Mbps. There's an $80 installation fee. Plains has two very small pockets of fiber service in north and east Amarillo, but fixed wireless is its mainstay for the area.



: Fixed wireless provider Plains Internet may be an option for residences that are more rural or otherwise don't have coverage from a fiber or cable provider. Basic plans range from $55 to $110 and speeds can vary depending on location with a top speed of 100Mbps. There's an $80 installation fee. Plains has two very small pockets of fiber service in north and east Amarillo, but fixed wireless is its mainstay for the area. Satellite internet : Starlink Viasat HughesNet



Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon is T-Mobile's national competitor in the fixed wireless arena. It offers a max speed of 1,000Mbps in some places in the country, but speeds are dependent on location and network demand. Not every city is covered by Verizon's fastest technology, so Amarillo customers can look for speeds of up to 300Mbps. Plans run from $50 to $70, but you can qualify for 50% off when bundling with an eligible mobile plan. When deciding between T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet



Amarillo internet details at a glance

If fiber services your address, then give it strong consideration. Fast fiber upload speeds are nice to have, and the Amarillo fiber providers have better customer service reputations than cable rival Optimum. Some locations, especially ones outside the city limits, may not have much choice in ISP, so look to fixed wireless from T-Mobile, Verizon, Plains Internet or AW Broadband as an alternative.

Pricing details on Amarillo home internet service

Getting started with a new internet connection in Amarillo can be very affordable, compared to other cities. The average monthly starting price for an internet plan in Amarillo works out to about $47. Optimum and AW Broadband have options starting at under $50. Eligible T-Mobile and Verizon phone customers can enjoy discounted fixed wireless internet. You can also drop a pretty penny ($180 per month) if AT&T Fiber offers its fastest 5,000Mbps speed tier at your location.

Cheap internet options in the Amarillo area

The cheapest internet plan in Amarillo is Verizon 5G Home Internet's $25 fixed wireless deal if you bundle the service with an eligible phone plan. On the cable side, Optimum offers a competitive $40 tier for 300Mbps. Your best bargain in fiber is the Vexus 400Mbps plan for $40 per month, but the network access fee bumps that to $50. Low-income households should be sure to check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which can get you internet for free or at a greatly reduced rate.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Amarillo? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Optimum $40 300Mbps None None Vexus 400 $40 400Mbps $7 (optional) None AW Broadband $44 (fixed wireless) 25Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 182Mbps None None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Amarillo

Amarillo's internet speeds are all over the map. According to Ookla's Speedtest.net data, Amarillo's residential internet options deliver a very respectable median download speed of about 246Mbps for fixed internet. Mobile speeds, not surprisingly, come in at about 39Mbps. Some residents are able to connect to fiber networks with residential speeds topping out at 5,000Mbps from AT&T Fiber. Most fiber customers will be plenty happy with 1,000Mbps service from AT&T or Vexus.

Download speeds Dallas - 126 Mbps TX - 152 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Dallas - 68 Mbps TX - 67 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Amarillo

AT&T Fiber and Vexus Fiber are the fastest internet providers in Amarillo. AT&T offers its zippy 5,000Mbps in some areas of the city, otherwise, you can look at slower (but still very fast) fiber plans at the 2,000Mbps or 1,000Mbps tiers. Vexus comes in with a top speed of 1,000Mbps and undercuts AT&T's price by a little, though keep an eye on future price changes after the first year. Read our guide to the best multi-gigabit internet plans.

What are the fastest internet plans in Amarillo? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $180 None None AT&T Fiber 2000 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $110 None None AT&T Fiber 1000 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $80 None None AW Broadband Hyperspeed 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $85 None None Vexus 1 Gig 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $70 None None Optimum 1 Gig 940Mbps 35Mbps $60 None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What's the final word on internet providers in Amarillo?

The Amarillo area is a place where city life and country life cross over, so internet services are very location-dependent. Parts of the city are covered by fast fiber, while more rural spots may need to look into fixed wireless or even satellite internet options. If AT&T, Vexus or AW Broadband services your address with fiber, then that's a smart way to go for fast upload and download speeds. Otherwise, consider cable internet from Optimum or fixed wireless from T-Mobile or Verizon, or a regional provider like AW Broadband or Plains Internet.

Internet providers in Amarillo FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Amarillo? Yes. Amarillo's biggest fiber competitors are AT&T Fiber and regional provider Vexus Fiber. AW Broadband offers fiber in some limited areas, as well. For households with extreme internet needs, it's hard to top AT&T's 5,000Mbps plan, but availability is limited and the price is high. Vexus gives AT&T a run for its money on price and speed when you get to the 1,000Mbps tier. Budget buyers can look to 300Mbps or 400Mbps plans for decent speeds, fast uploads and less stress on the pocketbook.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Amarillo? If you don't qualify for free or reduced-rate internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program, you can still get connected in Amarillo for a good price. Verizon and T-Mobile offer tempting bundle deals for eligible phone customers that bring your monthly home internet cost down to as low as $25 with Verizon or $30 with T-Mobile. Otherwise, $40 per month can get you going with Vexus Fiber's 400Mbps service or Optimum's 300Mbps cable service.

Which internet provider in Amarillo offers the fastest plan? The badge for the fastest internet in Amarillo goes to AT&T Fiber's top-tier 5,000Mbps plan. It has a limited reach across the city, but it will make households with multiple heavy internet users very happy.