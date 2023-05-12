Best Internet Providers in Amarillo, Texas

If you're moving to Amarillo or shopping for new internet service, let CNET guide you to the best ISPs serving the Yellow Rose of Texas.
Amarillo is a Route 66 gem embedded in the Texas panhandle. It's home to the Cadillac Ranch and the Big Texan Steak Ranch steak-eating challenge. Amarillo is a perfect example of a place that embraces its past while looking to the future. Ranching heritage runs strong, but Amarillo also supports aviation, wind energy and bioscience companies. Whether you work remotely or relax at home, you'll want a fast, reliable internet connection for streaming, gaming and business.
Fiber providers have a strong presence in Amarillo, including AT&T -- our top pick among the ISPs here -- and Vexus, as well as local provider AW Broadband. But given the city's mix of urban and rural settlement, fiber won't reach everyone. Most people in town are likely covered by cable from Optimum, but some residents may need to look to fixed wireless options from Plains Internet, AW Broadband, Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Let's sort through the best internet providers in Amarillo.
Amarillo ISPs give you options for getting online, whether you want to feed your need for speed with fiber or connect with cable or fixed wireless. Your choice will largely come down to availability. If your address is hooked up for fiber, then AT&T and Vexus are our top picks. T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet offer no-fuss fixed wireless alternatives if you're in a location with a strong signal.
A wide range of plans and speeds, decent availability and a high-end 5,000Mbps option push AT&T Fiber to the top of the pops for ISPs in Amarillo. However, if you're eligible for AT&T Fiber and regional competitor Vexus, comparing plans and prices from both is worthwhile.
Availability: AT&T's fiber coverage is a little patchy in parts of Amarillo, with the widest availability across the southwestern parts of town. Some addresses can get the ISP's top-tier 5,000Mbps speed plan. You may still be in luck if you live above I-40, but you'll need to run your address to check. AT&T's outdated DSL service covers some parts of Amarillo where the company's fiber doesn't reach. It features much slower speeds and is unlikely to be a good option for most people.
Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber's top-of-the-line option delivers a zippy 5,000Mbps download speed for $180 per month, but it's not universally available. If you don't need that crazy speed, the 1,000Mbps plan for $80 per month is sufficient for most people and more reasonably priced.
Service details: No annual contracts, no data caps and no equipment fees should be music to your ears. AT&T may charge a $99 installation fee, but the company often offers substantial reward cards and may also cover cancellation fees if you switch from another provider.
An ambitious player in the fiber space, Vexus is already one of the top choices for fast internet in Amarillo. While the initial service price is good, there are price increases and add-on fees after the first year.
Availability: Vexus offers wide coverage across Amarillo, with a dry spot around part of the Route 66 historic district and less availability north of Amarillo Boulevard. Vexus also covers much of Canyon to the south of Amarillo.
Plans and pricing: Vexus offers affordable plans starting at $40 monthly for 400Mbps service. The speedier 1,000Mbps plan comes in at $70. There's no option to skip the $10-per-month network access fee, which Vexus says it uses to fund the maintenance of its infrastructure. As such, the plans really cost $50 and $80 per month -- at least for the first year, after which they bump up by $10 per month for the second year and an additional $10 per month after that.
Service details: There are some potential extra fees involved with Vexus Fiber beyond the required network access fee. An optional Wi-Fi booster costs an extra $7 monthly, and the $5-per-month service protection plan covers service technician in-home visits, if necessary. Installation costs $50, though the company sometimes runs promotional discounts.
T-Mobile Home Internet is the big-name player in fixed wireless in Amarillo. It has some competition from smaller local providers AW Broadband and Plains Internet. Verizon 5G Home Internet is also available in Amarillo and offers discounts for bundling with eligible mobile plans.
Availability: T-Mobile's network covers most of Amarillo, but the quality of your home internet connection can vary greatly depending on your location and how much demand is on the network. If cable is your only option and you're unhappy with it, look into T-Mobile as an alternative.
Plans and pricing: The standard price for T-Mobile Home Internet is $50 per month for up to 182Mbps. One of its selling points is a bundle discount with an eligible phone plan that brings the monthly cost down to just $30 monthly.
Service details: It's pretty easy to try out T-Mobile's service. Equipment is included, and there's no contract and no data cap. There's typically a $35 customer service fee for getting started, but look for a gift card offer to offset that.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T
|DSL/Fiber
|$55-$180
|768Kbps-5,000Mbps
|None
|1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps or above)
|None
|7.4
|AW Broadband
|Fiber/fixed wireless
|$44-$95
|25-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|Optimum
|Cable
|$40-$60
|300-940Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.2
|Plains Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$55-$105
|5-100Mbps
|$10 (optional)
|None
|None
|N/A
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 with eligible phone plan)
|33-182Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Vexus
|Fiber
|$40-$70
|400-1,000Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|None
|None
|N/A
AT&T Fiber and Vexus topped our list for best ISPs in Amarillo thanks to fast speeds and reliable connections. T-Mobile offers broad coverage for its 5G home internet. They're not the only games in town, though. Here are other ISPs to consider.
If fiber services your address, then give it strong consideration. Fast fiber upload speeds are nice to have, and the Amarillo fiber providers have better customer service reputations than cable rival Optimum. Some locations, especially ones outside the city limits, may not have much choice in ISP, so look to fixed wireless from T-Mobile, Verizon, Plains Internet or AW Broadband as an alternative.
Broadband availability
Most available internet technology
Getting started with a new internet connection in Amarillo can be very affordable, compared to other cities. The average monthly starting price for an internet plan in Amarillo works out to about $47. Optimum and AW Broadband have options starting at under $50. Eligible T-Mobile and Verizon phone customers can enjoy discounted fixed wireless internet. You can also drop a pretty penny ($180 per month) if AT&T Fiber offers its fastest 5,000Mbps speed tier at your location.
The cheapest internet plan in Amarillo is Verizon 5G Home Internet's $25 fixed wireless deal if you bundle the service with an eligible phone plan. On the cable side, Optimum offers a competitive $40 tier for 300Mbps. Your best bargain in fiber is the Vexus 400Mbps plan for $40 per month, but the network access fee bumps that to $50. Low-income households should be sure to check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which can get you internet for free or at a greatly reduced rate.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Optimum
|$40
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|Vexus 400
|$40
|400Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|None
|AW Broadband
|$44 (fixed wireless)
|25Mbps
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)
|182Mbps
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
Amarillo's internet speeds are all over the map. According to Ookla's Speedtest.net data, Amarillo's residential internet options deliver a very respectable median download speed of about 246Mbps for fixed internet. Mobile speeds, not surprisingly, come in at about 39Mbps. Some residents are able to connect to fiber networks with residential speeds topping out at 5,000Mbps from AT&T Fiber. Most fiber customers will be plenty happy with 1,000Mbps service from AT&T or Vexus.
Download speeds
Upload speeds
AT&T Fiber and Vexus Fiber are the fastest internet providers in Amarillo. AT&T offers its zippy 5,000Mbps in some areas of the city, otherwise, you can look at slower (but still very fast) fiber plans at the 2,000Mbps or 1,000Mbps tiers. Vexus comes in with a top speed of 1,000Mbps and undercuts AT&T's price by a little, though keep an eye on future price changes after the first year. Read our guide to the best multi-gigabit internet plans.
|Provider
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Starting price
|Data cap
|Contract
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|$180
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|$110
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 1000
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$80
|None
|None
|AW Broadband Hyperspeed
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$85
|None
|None
|Vexus 1 Gig
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$70
|None
|None
|Optimum 1 Gig
|940Mbps
|35Mbps
|$60
|None
|None
The Amarillo area is a place where city life and country life cross over, so internet services are very location-dependent. Parts of the city are covered by fast fiber, while more rural spots may need to look into fixed wireless or even satellite internet options. If AT&T, Vexus or AW Broadband services your address with fiber, then that's a smart way to go for fast upload and download speeds. Otherwise, consider cable internet from Optimum or fixed wireless from T-Mobile or Verizon, or a regional provider like AW Broadband or Plains Internet.
Yes. Amarillo's biggest fiber competitors are AT&T Fiber and regional provider Vexus Fiber. AW Broadband offers fiber in some limited areas, as well. For households with extreme internet needs, it's hard to top AT&T's 5,000Mbps plan, but availability is limited and the price is high. Vexus gives AT&T a run for its money on price and speed when you get to the 1,000Mbps tier. Budget buyers can look to 300Mbps or 400Mbps plans for decent speeds, fast uploads and less stress on the pocketbook.
If you don't qualify for free or reduced-rate internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program, you can still get connected in Amarillo for a good price. Verizon and T-Mobile offer tempting bundle deals for eligible phone customers that bring your monthly home internet cost down to as low as $25 with Verizon or $30 with T-Mobile. Otherwise, $40 per month can get you going with Vexus Fiber's 400Mbps service or Optimum's 300Mbps cable service.
The badge for the fastest internet in Amarillo goes to AT&T Fiber's top-tier 5,000Mbps plan. It has a limited reach across the city, but it will make households with multiple heavy internet users very happy.
Optimum cable internet is accessible across Amarillo, but the company doesn't always earn high marks for customer service. If both AT&T Fiber and Optimum service your address, you have a decision to make. Optimum offers a very affordable 300Mbps plan at $40 per month, while AT&T's lowest fiber price is $55 for 300Mbps. However, the fiber option gets you fast upload speeds to go along with the download speeds, so if the price difference isn't a big deal and you need to upload large files, then AT&T could be the better bet for you. Read our AT&T versus Optimum comparison for more details.
