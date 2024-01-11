T-Mobile Home Internet - Best 5G home internet coverage Prices: $50 per month

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

Speeds: 10 - 5,000Mbps

Speeds: 10 - 5,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no built-in price hikes

Speeds: 75 - 2,000Mbps

Speeds: 75 - 2,000Mbps

Key Info: Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers

Speeds: 100 - 1,000Mbps

Speeds: 100 - 1,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, no monthly equipment fee

Speeds: 10 - 140Mbps

Speeds: 10 - 140Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts

Speeds: 500 - 5,000Mbps

Speeds: 500 - 5,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee

Speeds: 25 - 2,000Mbps

Speeds: 25 - 2,000Mbps

Key Info: 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase

Prices: $45 - $65 per month

Speeds: 25 - 50Mbps

Prices: $45 - $65 per month

Prices: $45 - $65 per month

Speeds: 25 - 50Mbps

Prices: $40 - $70 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts

Speeds: 100 - 1,000Mbps

Prices: $40 - $70 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts

Prices: $20 - $80 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,500Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts

Speeds: 100 - 1,500Mbps

Speeds: 100 - 1,500Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts

Prices: $25 - $80 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,000Mbps

Key Info: Up to 6TB monthly data allowance, low introductory rates, no contracts

Speeds: 100 - 1,000Mbps

What's the best internet provider in your area?

There's a lot that goes into choosing the best internet provider for your home. You'll want to compare connection types, speeds, pricing and other factors. First, you'll need to narrow down the ISPs that are available at your address.

CNET uses the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission to determine the availability of internet providers across the US. Xfinity is the largest wired provider and is available to more than a third of US households, although T-Mobile has the greatest home internet coverage area of any provider excluding satellite. AT&T holds the title of largest fiber internet provider, although Verizon Fios, Quantum Fiber and others help bring fiber service to approximately 40% of US residences.

Where you live will be the determining factor when it comes to which providers are available, the technologies they use and the speeds you can get. It's possible you'll have access to fiber, cable, 5G, DSL or other internet options from a variety of providers. It's more likely that you'll have just two or three practical choices when it comes to home internet service.

The ISP search tool below uses proprietary in-house technology to find internet providers near you and the plans they offer. It asks for a ZIP code to ensure we're providing the most accurate results of internet providers in your area, and that's it. Our money is made from advertising and partnerships with the providers, not your data.

Internet provider availability overview

ISP availability is always changing, which is why the FCC updates provider data twice per year (see CNET's breakdown of the FCC data by Ry Crist). It's this data that we use to determine available internet providers in your area and the technologies they use.

In general, large cities like Seattle or Chicago are where you’ll find the greatest fiber availability and fastest speeds, although cable internet can deliver gig download speeds and is available to roughly 83% of households. Rural areas are often and unfortunately limited to slower options like DSL or satellite, but 5G home internet -- particularly from T-Mobile -- is a growing alternative to broadband service in rural areas.

Top internet providers by availability



There's a good chance one or more of the providers listed above are available in your area. You'll find detailed information about each provider's availability and network below.

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet coverage Our take - 5G wireless service is great for our phones, but T-Mobile is proving the technology is capable of serving as a primary home internet connection as well. Since launching its 5G network just a few years ago, T-Mobile has quickly expanded its home internet service to cover many US households across every state excluding Alaska. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile T-Mobile Home Internet isn't the fastest internet you'll find -- the only plan advertises speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps -- but the price is right at $50 per month with no added equipment fees, data caps or contracts. If you're in a rural area with limited internet options or are interested in cutting the cord with your current provider, T-Mobile is certainly worth a look. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Connection DSL, fiber Speed range 10 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $190 per month EarthLink Combined coverage areas make high availability Our take - Next to T-Mobile Home Internet and aside from satellite internet providers HughesNet and Viasat, which are available throughout the US, EarthLink has the greatest availability of any ISP. Roughly 200 million people are serviceable for EarthLink thanks to the provider's unique approach to delivering service. Instead of running fiber, coaxial or DSL lines to homes, EarthLink uses the networks of other major providers, such as AT&T, CenturyLink and Frontier, to offer internet service. As a result, EarthLink essentially boasts the availability of multiple providers combined. Read full review .

Unlimited data, no speed throttling ever

Fiber connection where available Cons No introductory rates

12-month contract

Speeds and network quality vary widely by location Partnering with other providers gives EarthLink an advantage when it comes to availability, but it also means that the connection type and speeds EarthLink can offer are at the mercy of the partnered provider. In the majority of service areas, EarthLink uses a DSL network, which has more speed volatility than virtually any other connection type. In others, EarthLink offers fiber optic service and speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Key Info Unlimited data

no built-in price hikes

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet availability Our take - Xfinity is the largest cable internet provider in the US, extending broadband service to more than a third of all households. Xfinity may be available in your area if you live in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Midwest or along the West Coast, but random pockets of serviceability can be found in much of the South as well as parts of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. Read full review .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Xfinity largely employs a cable network for service, but fiber internet is available in select areas. Availability is highly limited, but those lucky enough to be serviceable can get Xfinity's fastest speeds. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Second-largest cable ISP with high availability in the East Our take - Spectrum is the second-largest cable provider in the US behind Xfinity, covering nearly a third of the population across 41 states. Although the two providers cover nearly 70% of US households combined, there is little to no overlap in serviceability as Spectrum mainly operates in areas where Xfinity does not. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Since Spectrum covers so many states, there's a possibility that you could be eligible for service just about anywhere, even Hawaii, but those on the East Coast or in the Midwest are most likely to be serviceable for Spectrum. Like Xfinity, Spectrum mostly employs a cable or cable/fiber network with few true fiber connections available (less than 1% of service areas are eligible for fiber service). Spectrum makes good use of its cable network, as gigabit download speeds are available in nearly all service areas. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Best fiber and DSL coverage throughout the South, Midwest and California Our take - AT&T internet may be available near you if you live in or are moving to the South or Midwest, as well as parts of California, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Nevada. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Much of AT&T's network is copper-based (akin to DSL), but AT&T is also the largest fiber internet provider in the US. Those in areas serviceable for AT&T Fiber can get symmetrical speeds of 1,000Mbps or higher, up to 5,000Mbps. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $50 - $90 per month Verizon Fios Excellent coverage in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Our take - Verizon Fios covers much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Although service is only available in nine states, Verizon still covers an impressive number of US households, thanks largely to the provider's extensive fiber coverage in cities such as Baltimore, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Verizon also offers fixed wireless service in select rural areas across the US, but the provider's primary service areas are reserved for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Read full review .

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Nearly two-thirds of Verizon's network is fiber, which is a higher fiber percentage than you'll find from just about any major provider. With such a large fiber network, Verizon is capable of delivering fast upload and download speeds to more than 37 million people. The remaining third of those who are eligible for Verizon internet will have access to the provider's slower, less desirable DSL service Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no monthly equipment fee

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber Decent coverage in Florida and west of the Mississippi Our take - Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber) had the largest coverage area of nearly any provider excluding satellite before selling a chunk of networks in the East to ISP newcomer Brightspeed. Still, Lumen Technologies has a fairly large presence, particularly in the western half of the US, thanks to its DSL (CenturyLink) and fiber (Quantum Fiber) networks. Read full review .

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Despite the large coverage area, service is only available to around 10% of US households, indicating that the provider largely operates in rural or suburban areas. There are some major cities where CenturyLink and/or Quantum Fiber are available, such as Denver, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle. Otherwise, look for CenturyLink to be available just outside the city. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Communications In 25 states, with fiber coverage to 15 of them Our take - Frontier Communications lost a chunk of its network after selling fiber and DSL lines in the Pacific Northwest to Ziply Fiber in 2020, but the provider is still one of the largest fiber and DSL providers, covering around a tenth of US residents across 25 states. Frontier serviceability is greatest in the Midwest, but there's also a good chance Frontier is available in your area if you live in California, Connecticut, upstate New York or West Virginia. Read full review .

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Frontier has made an effort to increase its fiber coverage in recent years, but the provider still largely operates on a copper-based, DSL network. If Frontier fiber service has not yet reached your area, the DSL service may be a practical broadband option. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Communications Cable internet coverage in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Phoenix and San Diego Our take - Cox Communications is the third largest cable provider in the US, but availability overall is far lower than Xfinity and Spectrum, covering less than 7% of residents across 18 states. Cox is most likely to be available in your area if you live in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, San Diego or anywhere in the state of Rhode Island. Read full review .

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Like with Xfinity and Spectrum, cable or cable/fiber makes up the bulk of the Cox network, but the provider does boast a larger fiber network at 5% coverage. Download speeds up to 1,000Mbps are available in all Cox service areas, but those who are lucky enough to be eligible for fiber service can enjoy symmetrical upload and download speeds. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Cable and fiber internet covering the greater NYC area and parts of the South Our take - Optimum coverage spans the greater New York City area and various parts of states across the US, including Arkansas, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. Read full review .

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Optimum primarily uses a cable or cable/fiber hybrid network to deliver service, but the company has invested in fiber expansion in recent years. More than 2.7 million residents in the greater New York City area are eligible for fiber service from Optimum. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 50 Mbps Price range $45 - $65 per month Rise Broadband Largest fixed wireless provider with rural internet in 16 states Our take - Rise Broadband is the nation's largest fixed wireless provider excluding T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. Fixed wireless internet doesn't require a cable or phone line to your home, making it ideal for rural internet service. Consequently, rural areas are where you're most likely to find Rise Broadband, especially those in the central US or rural parts of Idaho, Nevada and Texas. Read full review .

Significantly higher data allowances than satellite

Advanced Wi-Fi equipment and service available

Growing fiber network Cons Max speeds of only 100Mbps in most areas

Line of sight to nearby wireless tower required

Possible service disruptions in bad weather Getting broadband service to rural areas can be a challenge, but Rise Broadband does a decent job. Around 83% of those in Rise Broadband service areas can get speeds up to 25Mbps or higher, totaling around 14 million largely rural residents who may otherwise not have access to a broadband connection. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Kinetic by Windstream Rural and suburban coverage throughout the Midwest, South and Southwest Our take - Another champion of rural areas, Windstream's internet service, Kinetic, is available in 18 states but only about 3% of the US households. Kinetic internet may be available in your area if you live in a rural or suburban area in the South or Midwest, but Kinetic coverage does reach as far west as New Mexico. Iowa, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas have the greatest Kinetic serviceability, but you may also find Kinetic internet near you in parts of Arkansas, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, among other states. Read full review .

No data caps, no speed throttling, no contracts

Fiber expansion in the works Cons Speeds and pricing vary widely by location

No security plan included

Below average customer satisfaction If Kinetic internet is available near you, it's likely to be DSL service as fiber makes up just over a quarter of the Kinetic network. Though DSL is typically slower than cable or fiber service, Kinetic offers among the fastest DSL service you'll find from any provider. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,500 Mbps Price range $20 - $80 per month Astound Cable internet coverage in select major markets Our take - You may have known Astound by another name (RCN, Grande Communications or Wave Broadband), but the provider is well-established in some major markets, including Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Read full review .

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Confusing equipment fees Every aspect of service is a little different in each Astound market. While unlimited data and no contract requirements are standard across all service areas, you'll find that available speeds, pricing and promotional offers vary widely from one city to the next. Key Info Unlimited data

low promo prices

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Service areas are random throughout the Midwest and South Our take - Mediacom covers random areas throughout much of the Midwest, but you'll find service in parts of the South along the Gulf Coast and in southern Georgia, as well as parts of eastern North Carolina and along the southern Delaware/Maryland border. All in all, Mediacom is available to just over 2% of US residents with coverage spanning 22 states. Read full review .

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans If Mediacom provides internet in your area, expect a cable connection that can deliver gigabit download speeds. A full 100% of Mediacom's network is cable and 97% of those in Mediacom service areas are eligible for speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

no contracts

Explore internet providers by city

What internet providers serve your city? We provide an in-depth look at the best internet providers in cities across the US from New York to San Francisco. Click any of the links below to learn more about available internet options in the area.

Sarah Tew/CNET

We didn't forget about local internet providers

A dozen or so internet providers make up the majority of internet serviceability, but there are literally thousands of smaller ISPs that operate in hyperlocal markets. Providers such as Armstrong, Ziply Fiber and WideOpenWest (among many others) do a great job of serving their local communities, but there are simply too many to list here.

If you didn't see a provider you know to be available in your area in the search tool towards the top of the page, don't worry. We're working to get them in there to give you a full, accurate picture of the best internet providers in your area.

Broadband and high-speed internet availability

According to the FCC, 99.99% of US residents have access to a broadband internet connection, which it defines as one that can provide download speeds of up to 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of 3Mbps.

The lived experience of the broadband divide suggests the FCC numbers are high, and satellite internet may be the reason why. When you remove satellite technology from the list, broadband availability drops to 89%, with less than a third of US residents having three or more ISPs in their area. As you go up in speed from 25 to 100, 250 and 1,000Mbps, it's evident that high-speed options can be limited.

Internet availability by technology

The available internet tech type can make a big difference in available speeds and performance. Fiber internet is the preferred option, as it comes with the best upload and download speed potential, not to mention superior reliability, but availability is still relatively low. Unless you live in or near a large city, it's unlikely you'll find fiber internet near you.

Cable internet is another popular choice for high-speed internet in many areas, boasting much higher availability than fiber internet but without the fast upload speeds or same reliability. DSL and fixed wireless internet are excellent rural internet options, but can't compare to the speeds or reliability of fiber or cable connections.

For a further breakdown on the various types of internet, check out our guide to internet connection types.

Internet connection type availability Connection type National availability 25Mbps or higher coverage 100Mbps or higher coverage 250Mbps or higher coverage 1,000Mbps or higher coverage Cable 83% 83% 83% 81% 12% DSL 52% 36% 21% 5% 0% Fiber 40% 40% 40% 40% 31% Fixed wireless 78% 61% 40% 8% 1% Shop Providers

How to choose the best internet in your area

Finding the best internet provider in your area starts with discovering what’s available. Again, the search tool further up the page will give you an idea of what providers serve your area, the speeds they offer and how much it costs.

Once you’ve narrowed down the available internet providers in your area, take a look at the plans and service terms. Look for a plan that offers the speeds you need for the lowest price, but also be mindful of potential data caps and overage fees, contract requirements, equipment rental fees and other factors that can affect your service and what you pay each month.

For more tips on how to choose the right internet provider and plan, see our guide to selecting the best home internet service.

How we selected the top ISPs in your area

CNET takes into account everything the average customer should know when determining the best internet service providers. Connection type, speeds, pricing, service terms, customer satisfaction and other attributes are always important, but broadband availability is the primary consideration when focusing on the ISPs that may be in your area.

We source the most recent FCC data to determine provider availability and the technologies they use. It’s not perfect, but it does help us to identify the top internet providers in terms of availability and where to find them.

Check out our page on how we review internet providers for more information.

Locating local internet providers

Internet in my area FAQs

Why aren't there more internet options near me? The cost of expanding to and operating in a new area, especially one already serviced by a competing ISP, is the main factor that prevents providers from offering service in more areas. As a result, it's common for households to have availability to just one provider of a particular service type. For example, although cable internet is available to 89% of households, only 7% have access to more than one cable internet provider. Multiple provider options are even more limited with fiber-optic service. Roughly 43% of households are eligible for fiber internet, but less than 3% have more than one option. Show more

Will new internet providers come to my area? It's difficult to say if the largest cable and fiber providers will continue expanding into new service areas, but smaller providers -- and those with potentially industry-disrupting technologies -- could lead the broadband expansion efforts in coming years. 5G home internet, from providers including T-Mobile and Verizon, is off to a promising start, delivering high-speed broadband to underserved areas and creating much-needed competition in others. Satellite internet from SpaceX's Starlink is also set to improve broadband options in rural and suburban areas in coming years, as is Amazon's Project Kuiper. That's exciting news for rural areas, but what about more options in metro areas, where residents typically have the choice between a cable or fiber provider? Providers like Starry Internet, which uses a fixed wireless network, already offer affordable, high-speed alternatives to the traditional established providers. In short, I wouldn't look to the big providers and established technologies to bring new internet options to your area anytime soon. The exception here could be fiber internet, which has almost doubled its availability in the last five years. Fiber availability has only increased by 1-2% per year since 2018, indicating that fiber expansion is slowing. Show more

Why is the internet in my area so slow? Several factors can contribute to slow internet speeds, but if the internet in your area -- not just your home -- is slow, it's likely due to the technology. Satellite and DSL internet, common internet options in rural areas, are slower than most other connection types, typically maxing out at 25 to 100Mbps. If you have cable or fiber internet service and your connection is consistently slow, it could be the result of using Wi-Fi, which can significantly reduce your actual, tested speeds compared to the speeds the provider is sending to your home. Resetting your router or upgrading to a new router could improve your Wi-Fi speeds. You may also consider upgrading your plan to a faster speed, if available. Show more

What are the best internet deals or discounts for new customers? New customers will often get the lowest introductory pricing, but other perks including gift cards and free installation may also be available. Verizon Fios has arguably the best bonus offers of any provider, although new customers can often score a gift card with AT&T, Frontier Fiber, WideOpenWest and other providers. For a look at the most recent offers from top ISPs, check out our rundown of the best internet deals.