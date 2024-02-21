Best Internet Providers in College Station, Texas

What is the best internet provider in College Station?

College Station's largest cable internet provider, Optimum, is CNET's top pick for residential internet for most households. Optimum serves many College Station addresses and offers some of the cheapest and fastest plans in the area. T-Mobile Home Internet and Frontier Fiber are other options for home broadband, but it will depend on what's available at your location. Nextlink may also be accessible at select homes, but its prices are more expensive than T-Mobile's fixed wireless service.

Are you shopping for the most affordable plans or the fastest speeds in College Station? We've also found those. Optimum's 300 megabits per second plan, which costs only $40 per month, is the cheapest. For lightning-fast connectivity, check out Frontier Fiber's $155-per-month service, which offers symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 gigabits.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in College Station across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in College Station. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in College Station, Texas, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Best internet provider in College Station, TX Our take - According to data from the Federal Communications Commission, Optimum is available to over 76% of households in College Station. Optimum's network offers three plans, ranging in download speeds from 300Mbps up to 940Mbps. Prices start at $40 per month, the cheapest home internet available in the area. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 522-3629 Check with Optimum Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Optimum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in College Station, TX Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet and Nextlink go head-to-head for College Station's No. 2 spot -- with T-Mobile Home Internet beating out its competition. While its speeds only reach 245Mbps, this fixed wireless provider is especially enticing for eligible mobile users who can save $20 per month. Plus, T-Mobile Home Internet has no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best fiber internet in College Station, TX Our take - Frontier Fiber will be your best bet if you're searching for a fiber connection in College Station. In addition to offering symmetrical speeds of up to 5 gigabits and prices as low as $45 per month, all plans come with unlimited data, equipment and no yearly commitment. Just ensure you're not getting stuck with this provider's much slower DSL network. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 536-4810 Check with Frontier Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

College Station internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Communications DSL, fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$80 50-300Mbps None None 2 years N/A Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None None, but required for some promotions 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in College Station? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum 300Mbps $40 300Mbps None Frontier Fiber 500 $45 500Mbps None Rise Broadband 50Mbps $45 50Mbps $5-$15 (optional) Nextlink 50 $60 50Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in College Station

The best internet deals and top promotions in College Station depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

College Station internet providers, such as Optimum, Nextlink and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

TriciaDaniel/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in College Station Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5 Gig $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 2 Gig $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 1 Gig $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Optimum 1 Gig $80 940Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in College Station

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our page on how we test ISPs.

College Station internet provider FAQs

What's the best internet service provider in College Station? Although Optimum's wide coverage makes it stand out above the rest of College Station's providers, Optimum also offers simple service details and cheap broadband prices.

Is fiber internet available in College Station? Fiber internet is available to just under 37% of College Station addresses. Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select households may be serviceable under Pavlov Media's fiber network.

What's the cheapest internet provider in College Station? Optimum offers the cheapest internet plan in College Station, costing $40 per month for 300Mbps.