Best Internet Providers in New Braunfels, Texas

What is the best internet provider in New Braunfels?
CNET recommends AT&T Fiber for internet service in New Braunfels, Texas. With a variety of plans to choose from, fast speeds and reasonable flat-rate pricing, AT&T Fiber is a great option for home broadband, if you can get it. Unlike cable providers, AT&T Fiber also offers symmetrical download and upload speeds, so you get the most value each month.
However, Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet may be better suited to your broadband needs and are worth checking out if AT&T Fiber isn't available at your household.
If you're shopping for the most affordable plan in New Braunfels, Spectrum Internet 100 costs $30 monthly and comes with 100 megabits per second of download speed. Verizon 5G Home Internet is also relatively cheap if you're an eligible mobile customer, costing only $35 compared with its regular rate of $50 monthly. For speed, check out AT&T's multigigabit plans: 2,000Mbps for $125 or 5,000Mbps for $225.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service providers in New Braunfels across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in New Braunfels. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in New Braunfels, Texas, in 2024
AT&T Fiber
Best internet provider in New Braunfels
Our take - With AT&T Fiber, customers can get up to 5 gigabits for $225 per month, making it the fastest ISP in New Braunfels. Plus, it comes with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. But despite AT&T's coverage of about 78% of the area, some homes may be stuck with the provider's slower DSL network rather than its fiber one.
Spectrum
Best cable internet in New Braunfels
Our take - If AT&T Fiber isn't available at your address, it's likely that Spectrum will be. As one of the largest providers in New Braunfels, Spectrum comes with a variety of plans, ranging in download speed from 100Mbps up to 1,000Mbps. There are no data caps or contracts under this ISP, but you'll have to pay $7 monthly if you choose to rent a router.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless in New Braunfels, TX
Our take - If you do not need too much speed in your household, T-Mobile Home Internet might be worth checking out -- especially if you're a Go5G Plus or Magenta Max mobile customer. For $60 per month, this provider comes with speeds up to 245Mbps, unlimited data and equipment. You can save $20 monthly if you're an eligible mobile customer.
New Braunfels internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review
|DSL hybrid
|$55
|10-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB
|None
|7.4
|
AT&T Fiber
Read full review
|Fiber
|$55-$225
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Spectrum
Read full review
|Cable
|$30-$70
|100-1,000Mbps
|Free modem; $7 router (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Valley Communications Association
|Fixed wireless/fiber
|$55-$100
|40-2,000Mbps (varies by location)
|$9 router and modem
|None
|None
|N/A
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What's the cheapest internet plan in New Braunfels?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Spectrum Internet 100
Read full review
|$30
|100Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Spectrum Internet
Read full review
|$40
|300Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|Valley Communications Association Basic
|$55
|40Mbps
|$9
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in New Braunfels
The best internet deals and top promotions in New Braunfels depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
New Braunfels internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide to the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in New Braunfels
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|
AT&T Fiber 5000
Read full review
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 2000
Read full review
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Valley Communications Ultimate
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 1000
Read full review
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What's a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in New Braunfels
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
Though the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in New Braunfels FAQ
What is the best internet service provider in New Braunfels?
AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in New Braunfels, offering wide availability, speedy bandwidth and flat-rate pricing. This provider also comes with unlimited data and equipment on all plans, and you'll never have to sign a contract to pay the lowest rates possible.
Is fiber internet available in New Braunfels?
The FCC reports that fiber internet is available to 43% of New Braunfels addresses, with AT&T Fiber and Valley Communications Association offering the largest fiber networks in the area.
What is the cheapest internet provider in New Braunfels?
Spectrum Internet 100 is the cheapest service in New Braunfels, costing only $30 per month for download speeds up to 100Mbps.
Which internet provider in New Braunfels offers the fastest plan?
AT&T Fiber is the fastest internet provider in this Texas town. Serviceable customers can reach speeds up to 5 gigabits -- or 5,000Mbps -- for $225 monthly.
Home Internet Guides
- Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
- See what exact plans are available at your home