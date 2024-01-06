Best Internet Providers in Garland, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Garland?
With wide coverage, fast connectivity and unlimited data on all plans, Spectrum is CNET's pick for Garland's best internet service provider. Other ISPs including Frontier Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid options for broadband in Garland, depending on what's available at your address.
We’ve also found the cheapest prices and fastest speeds in the area, with Frontier Fiber taking first place in both categories. For $45 per month, customers can reach symmetrical speeds up to 500 megabits per second, the cheapest plan in Garland. While Frontier Fiber and AT&T Fiber tie for the fastest service of 5 gigabits per second, Frontier’s plan costs only $155 a month compared with $225 for AT&T.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Garland across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Garland. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Garland, Texas, in 2024
Spectrum
Best internet provider in Garland, TX
Our take - Although we usually recommend fiber connectivity over cable, Spectrum’s wide coverage map can’t be beaten. Available to 91% of Garland addresses, according to the FCC, Spectrum offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps with unlimited data and no required contract.
Frontier Fiber
Best fiber internet provider in Garland, TX
Our take - If your address is serviceable for Frontier Fiber, move this ISP to the top of your list. Offering symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits, Frontier Fiber provides equipment and unlimited data on all plans. However, ensure you can access Frontier’s fiber network, not just its DSL connection.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Garland, TX
Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect fit for smaller households or those that don't need too much speed. With a flat rate of $50 per month, customers can reach speeds up to 245Mbps with no equipment fee, data cap or contract.
Garland internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T Home Internet
|DSL
|$55
|10-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB
|None
|7.4
|AT&T Fiber
|Fiber
|$55-$225
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Frontier Communications
|DSL/Fiber
|$45-$155
|10-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.3
|Nextlink
|Fixed wireless
|$60-$130
|50-500Mbps
|$9 (optional)
|None
|2 years
|N/A
|Rise Broadband
|Fixed wireless
|$45-$65
|25-100Mbps
|$10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional)
|250GB or unlimited
|None, but required for some promotions
|6.2
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$50-$90
|300-1,000Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Garland?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Frontier Fiber 500
|$45
|500Mbps
|None
|Nextlink
|$50
|25Mbps
|$9 (optional)
|Rise Broadband 25Mbps
|$45
|25Mbps
|$5-$15 (optional)
|Spectrum Internet
|$50
|300Mbps
|$5 (optional)
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|AT&T Home Internet
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|AT&T Fiber
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Garland
The best internet deals and top promotions in Garland depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Garland internet providers, such as Spectrum and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Frontier Fiber, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Garland
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Frontier Fiber 5 Gig
|$155
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Frontier Fiber 2 Gig
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Fiber
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Frontier Fiber 1 Gig
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Spectrum Internet Gig
|$90
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Garland
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Garland FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Garland?
Spectrum is Garland’s best internet provider, covering over 91% of the area. This cable ISP also offers fast speeds and unlimited data and doesn’t require customers to sign a contract.
Is fiber internet available in Garland?
Yes. Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select households may also be serviceable by AT&T Fiber.
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Garland?
Frontier Fiber offers the cheapest plan in Garland: $45 per month for symmetrical speeds up to 500Mbps.
Which internet provider in Garland offers the fastest plan?
Frontier Fiber and AT&T Fiber offer 5,000Mbps plans for $155 and $225, respectively. Those are the fastest plans available in Garland.
Home Internet Guides
Internet Providers by City
- Best Internet Providers in Los Angeles
- Best Internet Providers in New York City
- Best Internet Providers in Chicago
- Best Internet Providers in San Francisco
- Best Internet Providers in Seattle
Internet Providers and Services
Internet Routers
Helpful Internet Resources