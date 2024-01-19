Best Internet Providers in Sugar Land, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Sugar Land?
Wide availability and affordable pricing make Xfinity CNET’s pick for Sugar Land’s best internet service provider. Xfinity offers multiple plans of varying costs and speeds, meaning it’s a great option for home internet, whether you’re looking to save money or get the fastest speeds possible. Kinetic by Windstream and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks for Sugar Land residents, depending on whether your household is serviceable.
We've also found the cheapest and speediest plans in the area to help make your broadband shopping easier. It's a tie for speed between Kinetic by Windstream and Ezee Fiber, offering 8-gigabit plans for $300 and $119 a month, respectively. Xfinity and Astound Broadband offer the cheapest plans in Sugar Land at $20 per month, but Astound's plan offers almost triple the speed.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Sugar Land across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable. Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Sugar Land. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Sugar Land, Texas, in 2024
Xfinity
Best internet provider in Sugar Land, TX
Our take - Xfinity is likely an option wherever you live in Sugar Land due to its network serving over 98% of the area, according to FCC data. With speeds up to 1.2 gigabits and costs as low as $20 per month, Xfinity has a plan for everyone. Watch out for a 1.2TB data cap on some plans, though.
Kinetic by Windstream
Best fiber internet in Sugar Land, TX
Our take - Offering speeds as high as 8 gigabits -- or 8,000Mbps -- Kinetic by Windstream should be your first pick if speed is a must at your home. All plans come with unlimited data and no required contract so that you can surf the web to your heart’s content. Prices start at $40 for 500Mbps and increase to $300 for 8,000Mbps.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Sugar Land, TX
Our take - Although this fixed wireless ISP can’t match the speeds of any cable or fiber providers, T-Mobile Home Internet is an enticing option for those looking for simple broadband. Costing a flat rate of $60 per month with no data caps or equipment fees, customers can reach speeds up to 245Mbps.
Sugar Land internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|Astound Broadband
|Cable
|$20-$55
|300-1,500Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7
|AT&T Internet
|DSL hybrid
|$55
|20-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB on some plans
|None
|7.4
|AT&T Fiber
|Fiber
|$55-$225
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Ezee Fiber
|Fiber
|$69-$119
|1,000-8,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|Kinetic by Windstream
|DSL/Fiber
|$40-$300
|50-8,000Mbps
|$10 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Xfinity
|Cable
|$20-$80
|75-1,200Mbps
|$15 gateway rental (optional)
|1.2TB on some plans
|1 year on some plans
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Sugar Land?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Astound Broadband 300
|$20
|300Mbps
|None
|Xfinity Connect
|$20
|75Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|Xfinity Connect More
|$30
|200Mbps
|None
|Kinetic by Windstream
|$40
|500Mbps
|$10 (optional)
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|AT&T Home Internet
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Sugar Land
The best internet deals and top promotions in Sugar Land depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Sugar Land internet providers, such as Xfinity and Astound Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Kinetic by Windstream, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Sugar Land
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|Ezee 8 Gig
|$119
|8,000Mbps
|8,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Kinetic 8 Gig
|$300
|8,000Mbps
|8,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Ezee 5 Gig
|$99
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Ezee 2 Gig
|$89
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Kinetic 2 Gig
|$180
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Astound Broadband 1500
|$55
|1,500Mbps
|20Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Xfinity Gigabit Extra
|$80
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|Astound Broadband 1200
|$45
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|None
|Cable
|AT&T Fiber 1000
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Kinetic 1 Gig
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|Xfinity Gigabit
|$75
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Sugar Land
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes. All information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Sugar Land FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Sugar Land?
Xfinity’s wide coverage and cheap prices make it Sugar Land’s best internet service provider. With multiple speed tiers available from Xfinity, residents can choose the right connection for their needs.
Is fiber internet available in Sugar Land?
Kinetic by Windstream is Sugar Land’s best fiber provider -- mostly due to its large availability in the area -- but Ezee Fiber isn’t far behind. Both fiber ISPs offer speeds up to 8 gigabits, but it’ll come down to what’s available at your address.
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Sugar Land?
Xfinity and Astound Broadband tie for the cheapest service in Sugar Land, both offering $20 plans. Astound's plan, however, reaches speeds of 300Mbps, while Xfinity's reaches only 75Mbps.
Which internet provider in Sugar Land offers the fastest plan?
Speeds up to 8,000Mbps are available from Kinetic by Windstream for $300 and from Ezee Fiber for $119.
