Best Internet Providers in Plano, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Plano?

Frontier Fiber is the best internet provider in Plano, offering the best combination of speed and price. Plans start at just $40 per month for 500Mbps upload and download speeds -- one of the best deals you’ll find anywhere -- and there are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

Spectrum offers the cheapest internet in Plano, with plans starting at just $30 monthly for 100Mbps download speeds. That said, Spectrum’s prices increase significantly after a year or two, and you’ll get much slower upload speeds than download.

T-Mobile Home Internet is a good backup option if you can’t get Frontier and don’t want to deal with Spectrum’s price increases. It uses a wireless connection, which can be more erratic than cable or fiber, but T-Mobile still has some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Plano across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Plano. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Plano, Texas

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Plano, TX Our take - Frontier's fiber internet service is one of the better internet providers you'll find anywhere in the country, and it's widely available in Plano. Prices are extremely low for the speeds you get, and Frontier is one of the only providers in the area that offers upload speeds that are just as fast as downloads -- an important consideration for online gamers or remote workers. Frontier also received an above-average score for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's most recent survey in Plano's region. Read full review . . . Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Cheapest internet in Plano, TX Our take - If you're looking for low prices, Spectrum has the cheapest internet plans by far in Plano. But there are a couple of downsides: you'll get significantly slower upload speeds than download, and Spectrum's prices increase significantly after a year or two. You're not tied to a contract, so you can always switch if the service becomes too expensive. Read full review . . . Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Plano, TX Our take - T-Mobile has all the finer details you'd want from an internet provider: no price increases (ever), no data caps and no equipment fees. It uses a wireless connection, which can be a little more unreliable than Spectrum's cable or Frontier's fiber internet. But T-Mobile's download speeds go up to 245Mbps, which is more than enough for most homes. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Plano internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier Fiber Fiber $40-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Plano

The best internet deals and top promotions in Plano depend on what discounts are available at any given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Plano internet providers, such as Spectrum and Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Frontier Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Plano

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Plano FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Plano? Frontier Fiber is the best internet service provider in Plano, offering fast, symmetrical speeds, low prices and above-average customer satisfaction scores.

Is fiber internet available in Plano? Yes, fiber internet is available to 63% of Plano residents, according to FCC data. This is primarily through Frontier Fiber, but AT&T Fiber is also available on the city's south side.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Plano? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Plano, with prices starting at $30 per month for 100Mbps speeds. That noted, Spectrum’s plans increase in price significantly after a year or two.