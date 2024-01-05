Best Internet Providers in Waco, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Waco?

Spectrum is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Waco. It offers unlimited data and decent first-year pricing, and it doesn't require new customers to sign a contract. Other solid home internet providers in Waco include Nextlink and Astound Broadband.

To get the cheapest price in the area, look to Astound Broadband: For only $25 per month, it offers a 300 megabits per second plan that includes equipment. If you need speed, check out AT&T Fiber, which offers symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits per second. That's the fastest plan in the area.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Waco across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Waco. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Waco

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Waco Our take - Available to just over 92% of Waco households, Spectrum's service offers speeds of up to 1,000Mbps, with no data caps, contracts or monthly modem fees. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,500 Mbps Price range $20 - $80 per month Astound Broadband Cheapest internet in Waco Our take - If you're looking to pay the lowest price for internet in Waco, Astound might be the perfect fit. For only $25 per month, customers can reach speeds of up to 300Mbps. Astound's plans include unlimited data and equipment, but you'll most likely see your bill increase after the second year. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,500 Mbps Price range $20 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Low first-year pricing

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Confusing equipment fees Key Info Unlimited data

low promo prices

no contracts Check with Astound Show more details Show more details

Waco internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband Cable $25-$60 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$130 50-500Mbps $9 (optional) None 2 years N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What's the cheapest internet plan in Waco? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Astound 300 $25 300Mbps None Nextlink $50 25Mbps $9 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 500Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None AT&T Home Internet $55 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Waco

The best internet deals and top promotions in Waco depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Waco internet providers, such as Nextlink and Astound Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including AT&T and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Waco

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites, and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Waco FAQ

