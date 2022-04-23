Best Internet Providers in Houston

Houston, we have a problem. Although it's in the top five of the most populated cities in the US, H-Town couldn't crack the top 50 among Ookla's tracking of the country's fastest broadband cities. Per Ookla's Q1 2022 reporting, Houston only managed to place at number 53. By contrast, its fellow Lone Star State cities of Austin, Corpus Christi, Irving and San Antonio all placed in the top 10. Other Texas towns that placed higher on the speed chart -- to add insult to injury -- include Arlington, El Paso, Fort Worth, Garland, Lubbock and Plano. Some small consolation: Houston managed to finish three slots ahead of Dallas.

Despite the poor showing, Houston also features several high-speed internet choices. You can get hooked up with home internet from fast fiber options like AT&T, Frontier and local provider, Tachus. You could hop online via cable connections from Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) and Spectrum. You could even join the 5G home internet movement by trying Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet.

Whatever the options at your specific address -- including the alternatives of third-party providers like EarthLink, EIN and -- we can help you choose. Let's dive into the best internet service providers in Houston.

Sarah Tew/CNET Price range: $55 to $80 per month

$55 to $80 per month Speed range: 300 to 1,000Mbps

300 to 1,000Mbps Highlights: Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Special offers: $150 gift card if you sign up online, free HBO Max for gig plan Many longtime Houston residents may know that not all AT&T internet service is AT&T Fiber. There's still a decent amount of addresses that are only serviceable for AT&T Internet. The company's DSL service is so outdated that AT&T publicly announced its goal of cutting its copper coverage in half by 2025. But if you have access to AT&T Fiber, you're in great shape. AT&T Fiber offers three main plans -- 300Mbps, 500Mbps or 1000Mbps -- and each features symmetrical upload and download speeds, no data caps, no term agreements and no equipment rental fee. AT&T also is known for offering some decent perks, including the current enticement of a $150 Visa Reward Card for those who sign up online. There's a bonus for gig customers: you'll receive a free subscription to HBO Max (worth $15 a month, $180 a year) that lasts as long as you remain an AT&T internet customer. Most ISPs will cut you off after a free year. Read our AT&T home internet review. AT&T Home Internet Edit

Sarah Tew/CNET Price range: $20 to $300 per month

$20 to $300 per month Speed range: 50 to 3,000Mbps

50 to 3,000Mbps Highlights: Lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers

Lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Special offers: Bundle discounts, free streaming content Comcast's broadband service is ubiquitous in the Houston metro area, which can be helpful if you're moving within the city and want to transfer your service rather than go through the rigamarole of setting up a new service. On top of that, Xfinity has earned high customer satisfaction marks in recent reports from both J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. , terms to be found from a cable internet provider. There are no term agreements, no early termination fees and no data limits. It also includes the modem in the monthly costs (though you'll need to add $5 a month if you want a Wi-Fi router). That said, a few items might reasonably give you pause. First, as a cable internet provider, Xfinity can't match the symmetrical speeds of fiber ISPs in the area, including AT&T, Quantum Fiber and Tachus. Upload speeds will range from 5Mbps to 35Mbps on most plans. Also, in contrast to most other providers found in the Bayou City, Xfinity imposes a data cap on its customers. It's set at a reasonable 1.2TB (which is more than double what the average US household uses, according to OpenVault's end-of-2021 findings). Still, it could be limiting for larger households and those with heavy internet users and multiple connected devices. Read our Xfinity review. Xfinity Internet Edit

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet service provider for Houston Verizon Price range: $50 to $70 per month ($25-$35 for Verizon Unlimited mobile customers)

$50 to $70 per month ($25-$35 for Verizon Unlimited mobile customers) Speed range: 300 to 940Mbps

300 to 940Mbps Highlights: No data cap, no installation or extra fees, no contracts, equipment included

No data cap, no installation or extra fees, no contracts, equipment included Special offers: Price-lock guarantee (two or three years, depending on the plan you purchase), subscription to The Disney Bundle -- Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu -- for either six months or a year This year, Verizon has been pushing its 5G internet service, making some big noise when it unveiled its C-band frequency rollout for its Ultra Wideband network. It's part of the company's aim to provide a national broadband option beyond the limits of its highly-regarded fiber service of Verizon Fios, which is limited to folks in the Northeast. While the Houston area falls within Verizon's 5G coverage map, customers will still need to check their address on the Verizon site to confirm if the 5G Home Internet service is available to them. If so, customers will find an appealingly flexible service with no contracts, no extra fees and plenty of perks, including a potential $500 credit towards early termination fees (for those switching out of a contract), price guarantees, streaming subscriptions and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet overview.

Compare Houston internet provider details

Astound Broadband/enTouch AT&T CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Frontier Optimum/Suddenlink Spectrum Tachus Verizon 5G Home Internet Xfinity Internet technology Cable DSL/fiber DSL/fiber DSL/fiber Cable Cable Fiber Fixed wireless Cable Monthly price range $26-$87 $55-$80 $49-$65 $33-$150 $30-$50 $50-$115 $65-$90 $50-$70 $20-$300 Speed range 300-940Mbps 10-1,000Mbps 20-940Mbps 9-2,000Mbps 300-940Mbps 200-940Mbps 100-1,000Mbps 300-940Mbps 50-3,000Mbps Equipment costs $12/month (skippable) None $15/month (skippable) None $10/month (skippable) Free modem; $5 router None None $14/month (skippable) Data cap None None None None None None None None 1.2TB Contract None None None None None None None None 1 year CNET review score N/A 7.4 6.7 5.8 6.4 7.2 N/A N/A 7

What are the other internet options in Houston?

Beyond the three picks above, there are several other broadband choices in the Houston metro area. Some can be found only in small pockets of the city, while others are mainly located in the city suburbs. There are some compelling choices here, even though they're not as widely available.

Astound Broadband/enTouch : This cable internet provider offers some of Houston's most competitive starting rates. Its starting price of $26 a month for a 300Mbps plan is a very affordable 9 cents per Mbps. By comparison, Xfinity's cheaper, $20 a month, plan features 50Mbps download speed and therefore has a much higher cost per Mbps of 40 cents. The gig plan from enTouch is also the cheapest you can find in the city at $50 a month.

: This cable internet provider offers some of Houston's most competitive starting rates. Its starting price of $26 a month for a 300Mbps plan is a very affordable 9 cents per Mbps. By comparison, Xfinity's cheaper, $20 a month, plan features 50Mbps download speed and therefore has a much higher cost per Mbps of 40 cents. The gig plan from enTouch is also the cheapest you can find in the city at $50 a month. CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber : Somewhat similar to AT&T but without as deep a presence. You'll want to do your research on this one because, depending on your location, you may be dealing with CenturyLink's DSL service (which can be as low as 20Mbps) or, if you're in the Kingwood area, you might see the company's much more compelling fiber product, Quantum Fiber.

: Somewhat similar to AT&T but without as deep a presence. You'll want to do your research on this one because, depending on your location, you may be dealing with CenturyLink's DSL service (which can be as low as 20Mbps) or, if you're in the Kingwood area, you might see the company's much more compelling fiber product, Quantum Fiber. Consolidated Communications : You won't find this fiber provider within city limits, but its affordable plans are available to customers in the suburbs of Conroe and Katy. Plans range from 50Mbps to 1 Gig for $25-$60 a month. There are no contracts required and no data cap enforced. There is an additional equipment fee of $10 a month.

: You won't find this fiber provider within city limits, but its affordable plans are available to customers in the suburbs of Conroe and Katy. Plans range from 50Mbps to 1 Gig for $25-$60 a month. There are no contracts required and no data cap enforced. There is an additional equipment fee of $10 a month. Frontier : Frontier has a scattered presence in the greater Houston area. You won't find it downtown, but you can get its DSL and fiber-optic service in the northeast outskirts of Baytown, Beach City, Cove and Crosby. You'll also find it in the southern portion of the metro area in League City and Sante Fe. If Frontier FiberOptic is available -- it features symmetrical plans of 500Mbps, gigabit or 2Gbps speeds ranging from $50-$150 per month -- it's a very appealing choice. But if Frontier DSL is your only option, try other alternatives.

: Frontier has a scattered presence in the greater Houston area. You won't find it downtown, but you can get its DSL and fiber-optic service in the northeast outskirts of Baytown, Beach City, Cove and Crosby. You'll also find it in the southern portion of the metro area in League City and Sante Fe. If Frontier FiberOptic is available -- it features symmetrical plans of 500Mbps, gigabit or 2Gbps speeds ranging from $50-$150 per month -- it's a very appealing choice. But if Frontier DSL is your only option, try other alternatives. Kinetic by Windstream

Optimum/Suddenlink : First off, don't let me confuse you. Suddenlink is the provider you're probably familiar with in the Houston area. However, its parent company of Altice has announced plans to very soon rename it to Optimum. In any case, Suddenlink service is scattered lightly throughout the metro area but has a heavier density north of the city in Conroe and Kingwood. This cable ISP is notable for its highly competitive starting rates, some of the most affordable you can find in the area.

: First off, don't let me confuse you. Suddenlink is the provider you're probably familiar with in the Houston area. However, its parent company of Altice has announced plans to very soon rename it to Optimum. In any case, Suddenlink service is scattered lightly throughout the metro area but has a heavier density north of the city in Conroe and Kingwood. This cable ISP is notable for its highly competitive starting rates, some of the most affordable you can find in the area. Spectrum : Charter Communications' ISP has some of the more customer-friendly, straightforward terms you'll find for cable internet service. There are no contracts, no data caps and a free modem rental included in your monthly price, ranging from $50-$115 a month. It also includes free access to Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. Spectrum service is available north of the city, mainly in Magnolia, Spring, Tomball and The Woodlands.

: Charter Communications' ISP has some of the more customer-friendly, straightforward terms you'll find for cable internet service. There are no contracts, no data caps and a free modem rental included in your monthly price, ranging from $50-$115 a month. It also includes free access to Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. Spectrum service is available north of the city, mainly in Magnolia, Spring, Tomball and The Woodlands. Tachus : This local ISP, founded in 2018, is notable for its community presence and commitment to building 100% fiber-to-the-home networks within the greater Houston metropolitan area. It's now available to over 50,000 homes in Atascocita, Conroe, East Montgomery County, Kingwood, Magnolia, Oak Ridge County North and The Woodlands. There are three fiber plans -- 100Mbps, 500Mbps and 1 Gig -- ranging from $65-$90 a month, with no data caps and no contracts. A modem rental is included in the monthly price, but you'll need to provide your own router.

: This local ISP, founded in 2018, is notable for its community presence and commitment to building 100% fiber-to-the-home networks within the greater Houston metropolitan area. It's now available to over 50,000 homes in Atascocita, Conroe, East Montgomery County, Kingwood, Magnolia, Oak Ridge County North and The Woodlands. There are three fiber plans -- 100Mbps, 500Mbps and 1 Gig -- ranging from $65-$90 a month, with no data caps and no contracts. A modem rental is included in the monthly price, but you'll need to provide your own router. T-Mobile Home Internet : T-Mobile uses its 5G and 4G LTE networks to power its fixed wireless home internet product, which it recently announced is available to over 40 million homes nationwide T-Mobile site to see if you're serviceable, though. I have T-Mobile cell service at home, yet I'm still not eligible for the home internet service. In any case, it's an intriguing offering that includes installation fees, taxes and equipment rental under its $50 a month fee, with no data caps or contracts.

Getty Images

Drilling down into the details of Houston home internet

Now that you have an overview of the internet service providers available in Houston, let's talk more specifically about the cheapest internet plans available and the fastest internet options you can find in the city.

Houston internet pricing

The average starting price for internet service in Houston is just over $45 per month, which is right about in the middle of other markets we've covered thus far, including Brooklyn ($36 a month), Los Angeles ($38 per month), Charlotte, Chicago, San Diego and St. Louis (all around $50 a month).

Xfinity offers the lowest starting price in Houston -- its Connect plan (50Mbps) has a promo price of $20 for the first year. It's also widely available throughout the Houston metro area and the Bayou City burbs.

That said, Xfinity's Connect plan, though the absolute cheapest you can find in Houston, may not be the best value. I mentioned earlier that Astound/enTouch has a 300Mbps plan that's just a bit more expensive at $26 a month. But that's a cheaper cost per Mbps of 9 cents vs. Xfinity's 40 cents per Mbps. Additionally, Xfinity's equipment fee is $14 a month, while Astound/enTouch charges $12 a month for an equipment rental. Advantage Astound.

It should also be noted that almost all of the providers listed above are participating in the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a $30 a month discount to qualifying households to provide affordable, high-speed internet. Some providers even offer a low-cost internet plan targeted at low-income homes and communities. When combined with the ACP benefit, you might be able to get internet service for free.

What's the cheapest internet in Houston? Provider Starting price Standard price Max download speed Equipment fee Contract Xfinity $20 $50 50Mbps $14/month (skippable) 1 year Astound Broadband/enTouch $26 $72 300Mbps $12/month (skippable) None Optimum/Suddenlink $30 $110 300Mbps $10/month (skippable) None Frontier $33 $50 9Mbps None None CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $49 $49 200Mbps $15/month (skippable) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 $50 115Mbps None None Spectrum $50 $75 200Mbps Free modem; $5 router None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 $50 300Mbps None None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 $55 300Mbps None None Tachus $65 $65 100Mbps None None

Houston internet speeds

Per the Ookla stats mentioned at the top of this article, Houston isn't in the top 50 among cities with the fastest internet speeds. That's not to say you won't be able to find plenty enough speed to do all the things you need to do online. But you won't find some of the splashy 5 gig plans recently unveiled by providers like AT&T and Ziply Fiber. (Note: Although Houston is an AT&T Fiber city, it's not yet one of the multi-gig locations.)

What are the fastest internet plans in Houston? Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Contract Xfinity Gigabit Pro $300 3,000Mbps 3,000Mbps 1.2TB 2 years Frontier FiberOptic 2 Gig $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None None Consolidated Communications $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None None AT&T Fiber 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None None Tachus Gig $90 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None None Astound Broadband/enTouch $50 940Mbps 50Mbps None None Optimum/Suddenlink Gig $50 940Mbps 35Mbps None None CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $65 940Mbps 940Mbps None None Spectrum Internet Gig $90 940Mbps 35Mbps None None

What's the verdict on Houston internet providers?

Comcast's cable internet offering of Xfinity has got Houston covered with the most extensive availability across the metro area. But as we like to say in our CNET home internet reviews, a fiber internet connection outperforms cable almost every time. So, if you can access a fiber provider in the area -- including AT&T Fiber, Consolidated Communications, Frontier FiberOptic, Quantum Fiber or Tachus -- don't hesitate to sign on the virtual dotted line.

Houston internet FAQs

Which internet service provider has the most coverage in Houston? More than a dozen different ISPs are in the greater Houston metro, including satellite internet providers like HughesNet and Viasat. Of those providers, Xfinity covers the most extensive area. You can find Comcast's cable service as far as Conroe to the north, East Bernard to the west, Baytown to the east and Freeport and Galveston to the south.

Can you get fiber internet service in Houston? Yes. You can find fiber internet throughout H-Town. Houston's top fiber internet providers include AT&T, Consolidated Communications, Frontier FiberOptic, Quantum Fiber, and Tachus. It should also be noted that a small percentage of Xfinity locations are also eligible for fiber service, but it first requires a site survey to ascertain if the address is serviceable.