Best Home Internet Deals of July 2022

The best internet providers know what makes for a good deal on home internet service: cheap introductory rates, value pricing on high-speed plans and favorable service terms like free equipment and unlimited data. Many also run promotional offers such as free gift cards or streaming service subscriptions to sweeten the deal.

Some home internet deals are better than others, though -- and below, we've listed the best offers for July. If any of the following internet providers and plans are available in your area, you can stream TV, browse the web and game online knowing you got that connection for a heck of a deal.

Read more: Best VPN Service of 2022

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting price: $45 per month with autopay discount

$45 per month with autopay discount Speeds: 500Mbps down, 500Mbps up

500Mbps down, 500Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None or 1 year when accepting gift card offer

None or 1 year when accepting gift card offer Special offer: $100 gift card For a one-size-fits-all internet deal, Frontier's Fiber 500 plan is tough to beat. Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 500Mbps are more than suitable for many households, and the $45 price (don't forget to sign up for autopay for the $5 discount) is lower than you'll find from just about any other provider for comparable, or even slower, speeds. Wi-Fi equipment is also included at no extra cost, as is unlimited data. Contracts aren't required with Frontier internet unless you opt to receive a signup bonus offer, which is a $100 gift card when you sign up for Fiber 500. Is Frontier internet a good deal? Like most DSL and fiber-optic providers, Frontier's best deals lie with the fiber side of the service. Frontier Fiber delivers faster speeds, better reliability and higher overall value than Frontier's DSL service. Considering the price for the speeds you get, plus bonus perks like unlimited data and free equipment rental, all Fiber plans could be considered a good deal, though the provider's new 2-gigabit plan is priced a touch higher than most at $150 per month. Read our Frontier internet review. Frontier Communications Edit

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting price: $65 per month

$65 per month Speeds: 940Mbps down, 940Mbps up

940Mbps down, 940Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Equipment fee waived with gig service As providers continue to introduce multi-gig plans, gigabit service is quickly becoming the new standard in fast internet. CenturyLink, whose fiber side of the service is now branded as Quantum Fiber, is offering gigabit speeds at below-standard rates. At $65 per month for symmetrical speeds up to 940Mbps, unlimited data and no added equipment fees, CenturyLink's gig plan is currently among the lowest-priced from any major provider. Is CenturyLink internet a good deal? Quantum Fiber presents two plan options. Both are reasonably priced ($50 for speeds up to 200Mbps or $65 for gig service) but the gig plan is definitely the better value. Quantum Fiber is only available to around a quarter of households serviceable for CenturyLink, however. All other coverage areas will be on a serviceable, but less speedy and reliable, DSL network. CenturyLink's DSL service may be a good deal in rural areas where high-speed connections are often scarce and pricey, but if cable, fiber or even 5G providers are an option in your area, they're likely to have better deals than CenturyLink. Read our CenturyLink internet review. CenturyLink Edit

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting price: $100 per month

$100 per month Speeds: 2,000Mbps down, 1,000Mbps up

2,000Mbps down, 1,000Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Equipment included Google Fiber takes deals on high-speed internet up a notch with the Fiber 2 Gig plan. Starting at $100 per month, Google Fiber 2 Gig is a better internet deal than single-gig plans from a lot of providers, and has the lowest cost per Mbps (5 cents) of nearly any plan. A hundred bucks is likely more than most people would like to shell out for internet each month, but considering the speeds you get, I think the $100 is well worth the cost. Service also comes with unlimited data and your equipment is included, so you don't have to worry about hidden fees adding to the cost. Is Google Fiber internet a good deal? Google Fiber has limited availability (but it's working on that) and slightly higher starting prices compared to most providers on this list, but the service is hard to beat otherwise. No high-speed internet deal compares to the speed you get with Google Fiber 2 Gig, and Google Fiber's single-gig plan is also a good deal starting at $70 per month. If it's available in your area and you don't mind paying a little extra for premium internet, Google Fiber is the way to go. Read more about Google Fiber.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting price: $180 per month

$180 per month Speeds: 5,000Mbps down, 5,000Mbps up

5,000Mbps down, 5,000Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: $200 in gift cards for signing up online AT&T just launched two multigig plans with speeds up to 2Gbps or 5Gbps, in select areas starting at $110 and $180 per month, respectively. The 5 Gig plan is one of the most expensive internet plans on the market, but in terms of what you pay versus what you get, it's actually the best internet deal offered by any major provider. At $180 for speeds up to 5,000Mbps, AT&T's 5 Gig plan has a cost per Mbps of under 4 cents. That's the lowest I've seen from any provider or plan, including Google Fiber's high-speed, high-value multi-gig plan (5 cents) and CenturyLink's low-priced gig plan (6 cents). Is AT&T internet a good deal? AT&T just raised its prices on fiber internet plans a bit, but the price increase eliminated equipment costs and introductory pricing, which means no price increase after 12 months. At $55 per month, the cheapest AT&T Fiber plan offers max upload and download speeds of 300Mbps, which is plenty of speed for most homes. AT&T Fiber 500 starts at $65 per month, while gigabit service starts at just $80 per month. It's perhaps not the best deal on 500Mbps or gig service you'll find, but it's pretty close. Deals from AT&T Internet -- which is separate from the company's fiber service -- can be hit or miss. Plan pricing starts at $55 per month, but available speeds can vary widely by location and do not qualify for the gift card signup bonus. You'll also have a data cap and overage fees if you exceed it. Read our AT&T Fiber review. AT&T Home Internet Edit

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting price: $90 per month

$90 per month Speeds: 940Mbps down, 880Mbps up

940Mbps down, 880Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Free Wi-Fi equipment, lots of other perks Verizon keeps it interesting with signup bonuses unlike any other ISP. One month Verizon Fios service may come with Disney Plus for a year, the next it could be a Google Stadia subscription and controller. The current deal for July is a free eight-piece SimpliSafe bundle, $300 off a Stream TV Soundbar or Soundbar Pro, plus the choice of a free Disney Plus subscription for six months and 2TB of storage or a free MoCA Ethernet Adapter and a $50 Xbox eGift card. Is Verizon Fios internet a good deal? You really can't go wrong with any Verizon Fios plan, as they all come with fast speeds and competitive pricing to match, but the best special offers are typically only available with gig service. Verizon Fios is also known for superlative customer satisfaction, owning the top spot in American Customer Satisfaction Index ratings over recent years. Verizon Fios also earned J.D. Power's award for best provider in the East. Affordable, high-quality service and unmatched customer satisfaction? Now that's a deal. Read our Verizon Fios review. Verizon Fios Edit

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting price: $50 per month

$50 per month Speeds: 300 to 980Mbps down, 50Mbps up

300 to 980Mbps down, 50Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: 50% off the base price for qualifying Verizon mobile customers, free modem As a home internet service, 5G is still relatively new, but providers like T-Mobile and Verizon are keeping prices competitive, considering the speed potential of a 5G network. So far, Verizon has the best deal on 5G home internet with download speeds ranging from 300 to 980Mbps and unlimited data starting at $50 a month with no added fees for equipment. If you're already a Verizon wireless customer, Verizon sweetens the 5G deal by knocking 50% off the price for qualifying customers. Is Verizon 5G Home Internet a good deal? At $50 a month -- or half that if you have a qualifying Verizon wireless plan -- for speeds in the 300Mpbs to gig range, Verizon's 5G Home Internet is as good of a deal as any provider, 5G or otherwise. The service also comes with unlimited data, no contract requirements and no equipment fees. Read our Verizon 5G home internet review. Verizon Fios Edit

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting price: $50 per month

$50 per month Speeds: 100Mbps down, 5Mbps up

100Mbps down, 5Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Three-year price guarantee on prepaid service For those who prefer internet service on their terms with no hassles or hidden fees, there's Cox StraightUp Internet. Starting at $50 per month, the service comes with download speeds up to 100Mbps, free equipment, free installation and a three-year price guarantee. Additionally, no contract or credit check is required. Is Cox internet a good deal? For a prepaid plan, Cox StraightUp Internet is a fairly good deal, but the relatively slow speeds keep it from being a great deal. Speeds of 100Mbps for $50 per month equate to a cost per Mbps of 50 cents, which is high compared to most internet plans. On the other hand, the convenience of a prepaid service, along with no data cap, free equipment and a three-year price guarantee go a long way to make up for the high cost per Mbps. As for standard Cox internet service, there isn't a whole lot that could be considered deal-worthy. Plan pricing is on par with (or higher than) other major cable internet providers, as are speeds and equipment costs. Service also comes with a one-year contract to get the lowest pricing and a 1.25TB monthly data cap. In short, you can look to Cox for reliable, high-speed internet, but not for any real deals outside of the prepaid service. Read our Cox review. Cox Communications Edit

Internet deals FAQs

What's the best internet deal? A plan with low cost per Mbps will often be the better internet deal. Look for plans that offer fast speeds for relatively low pricing. For example, AT&T Fiber 500 includes max download and upload speeds of 500Mbps, starting at $65 per month for a cost per Mbps around 13 cents. Compare that to a similarly priced plan from another provider -- such as the Cox Essential plan, which has a lower starting price at $40 per month, but significantly lower download (50Mbps) and upload (just 3Mbps) speeds -- and you'll likely find AT&T Fiber 500 to be the much better internet deal. If you have the luxury of facing similar pricing and speed options from multiple providers, look for special promotions, equipment costs, contract requirements and other service factors to determine which provider has the best deal.

Can I get a deal on internet without a contract? Yes. Many providers, including AT&T, Google Fiber and Verizon Fios offer their best internet deals and incentives without making you sign a contract. Other providers, such as Cox and Xfinity, may require you to sign a contract in order to get the lowest price.

What internet deals are available to students and seniors? Most major providers have a discount internet program available to qualifying low-income households, including those with students and seniors. Plans are typically in the $20 to $30 range and often come with broadband speeds of 25Mbps or higher. Additionally, Lifeline is a federal program that grants eligible households up to $9.25 per month to apply to their internet costs.

More internet recommendations