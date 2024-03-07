Best Internet Providers in Temple, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Temple?

Thanks to this cable giant's large coverage in the area, Spectrum is CNET's pick for best internet service provider in Temple. Spectrum also comes with reasonable starting prices and simple service details, offering download speeds up to 1,000 megabits per second for most residents. Other providers, such as Astound Broadband and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer cheaper plans and faster connectivity than Spectrum, but it depends on what ISP is available at your location.

AT&T Fiber serves select households in Temple, offering blazing-fast plans -- 5 gigabits for $225 or 2 gigabits for $125 per month. For affordability, Astound Broadband's 300Mbps plan costs only $20 per month and includes equipment and unlimited data. T-Mobile and Verizon also offer discounts for eligible mobile customers, meaning you can pay only $35-$40 per month under these fixed wireless providers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Temple across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Temple. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Temple, Texas, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Temple, TX Our take - According to the Federal Communications Commission, Spectrum serves almost 89% of Temple addresses, so it's a likely option for residential internet no matter where you are. Spectrum offers three plans under its network, ranging in download speed from 300Mbps up to 1 gigabit. Prices vary based on your location, but all plans include unlimited data, a free modem and no required contract. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,500 Mbps Price range $20 - $80 per month Astound Broadband Cheapest internet in Temple, TX Our take - Astound Broadband offers some of the most competitively priced internet services in Temple, starting with a 300Mbps plan for only $20 per month. Although you can expect your bill to jump up after the introductory period, you'll never have to worry about data caps, equipment fees or yearly contracts under Astound's network. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 725-7935 Check with Astound Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,500 Mbps Price range $20 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Low first-year pricing

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Confusing equipment fees Key Info Unlimited data

low promo prices

no contracts Compare Check with Astound Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Temple, TX Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet may not be the cheapest or fastest provider in Temple, but its all-inclusive pricing might make it an enticing choice. This fixed wireless ISP costs $60 per month -- or $40 for eligible mobile customers -- and reaches download speeds up to 245Mbps. Plus, unlimited data and equipment are included at no extra charge. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Temple internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband

Read full review Cable $20-$55 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Falcon Internet Fixed wireless $70-$170 15-100Mbps None None None N/A Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$80 50-300Mbps None None 2 years N/A Spectrum

Read full review Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

How to find internet deals and promotions in Temple

The best internet deals and top promotions in Temple depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Temple internet providers such as Astound Broadband and Nextlink may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Temple

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We use FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Temple FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Temple? With wide availability, fast speeds and simple service details, Spectrum is Temple's No. 1 internet service provider. CNET also picks Spectrum as the best cable internet provider for 2024, so you can trust that it's a reliable option for home broadband.

Is fiber internet available in Temple? The FCC reports that over 35% of Temple households can access fiber connectivity, with AT&T Fiber being the largest fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Temple? Astound Broadband offers the cheapest internet service in Temple, costing only $20 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps.