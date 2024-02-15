Best Internet Providers in Grand Prairie, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Grand Prairie?

Thanks to its wide coverage and reasonable prices for home internet, Spectrum is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider for most households in Grand Prairie. Spectrum offers simple service details, including unlimited data and a free modem on all plans. AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid options for home broadband, but serviceability varies by location.

The average home internet service in Grand Prairie starts at $52 per month, but some providers offer it for less. Rise Broadband and Frontier Fiber offer monthly base plans for $45, but Spectrum's 300-megabit-per-second plan for $50 may be more readily available.

It's a tie between AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber for the fastest plan in Grand Prairie, with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Compared to Frontier Fiber, AT&T Fiber costs more, at $225 compared to $150 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Grand Prairie across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Grand Prairie. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Grand Prairie, Texas, in 2024

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Grand Prairie, TX Our take - The FCC reports that Spectrum is available to over 92% of Grand Prairie households, meaning it's a likely option for home broadband wherever you're located in the area. Spectrum offers three plans under its network: $50 for 300Mbps, $70 for 500Mbps and $90 for 1,000Mbps. You won't have to worry about data caps, contracts or equipment fees with Spectrum either. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Grand Prairie, TX Our take - Although AT&T serves most of the area, some Grand Prairie residents may get stuck with this provider's much slower DSL network rather than its fiber one. But if you're able to access AT&T Fiber, definitely move this ISP to the top of your list. AT&T Fiber offers speeds ranging from 300Mbps up to 5,000Mbps, with unlimited data and equipment included. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Grand Prairie, TX Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't offer the fastest speeds in Grand Prairie, but it may be the cheapest option for home internet. If you're an eligible mobile customer, you'll only have to pay $40 monthly for service, with speeds up to 245Mbps. T-Mobile Home Internet service also comes with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Grand Prairie internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier Fiber Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$90 50-300Mbps $9 (optional) None 2 years N/A Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbp $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None None, but required for some promotions 6.2 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Grand Prairie

The best internet deals and top promotions in Grand Prairie depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Grand Prairie internet providers, such as Spectrum and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T, Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Grand Prairie

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our page on how we test ISPs.

Internet providers in Grand Prairie FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Grand Prairie? Spectrum is Grand Prairie's best internet provider for most households. This cable giant offers the widest coverage in the area, along with speeds up to 1,000Mbps and prices as low as $50 per month.

Is fiber internet available in Grand Prairie? Fiber connectivity is available to about 48% of addresses, with AT&T Fiber being the largest fiber provider in Grand Prairie. Select households may also be serviceable under Frontier Fiber's network.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Grand Prairie? The cheapest internet service in Grand Prairie costs $45, which Frontier Fiber and Rise Broadband offer.