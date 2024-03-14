Best Internet Providers in Longview, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Longview?

Cable and fiber provider Sparklight is CNET's top pick for home internet in Longview, Texas. Sparklight offers a variety of plans, wide availability and simple service details, including no data caps or required contracts. However, if Sparklight doesn't serve your address, you may have better luck checking out Cablelynx or AT&T Fiber for residential broadband instead.

For those looking for the cheapest service in Longview, Cablelynx's standard plan costs only $30 per month for download speeds up to 100 megabits per second. Cablelynx also offers a 150Mbps connection for $40 if you require a bit more bandwidth in your household.

Have a need for speed? AT&T Fiber is Longview's fastest internet service provider, offering symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits -- or 5,000Mbps -- for $225 per month. Other providers, such as Sparklight, Cablelynx, Etex and Zito Media, offer single gigabit plans, but AT&T Fiber beats all competition with its multi-gigabit plans.

Best internet in Longview, Texas, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Longview, TX Our take - According to the FCC, Sparklight offers its cable and fiber networks to just over 99% of homes in Longview. Customers can choose from a variety of speeds, ranging from 300Mbps up to 1 gigabit, all of which include unlimited data. Although its lowest-tiered plan (300Mbps) costs $45, Sparklight offers its 1,000Mbps service for only $40 for the first six months. Read full review .

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info No data caps

no contracts Compare Check with Sparklight Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable, Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $80 Cablelynx Cheapest internet in Longview, TX Our take - Cablelynx is Longview's most available wired provider, offering some of the cheapest starting prices in the area. Its most affordable plan, costing $30 per month, comes with download speeds up to 100Mbps. However, Cablelynx does have a hard data cap on most of its plans, meaning you'll have to pay an additional $10 per 50GB you go over.

Key Info 500GB - 2TB data cap

no equipment fees

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Longview, TX Our take - Many providers in Longview offer fiber connectivity, but AT&T Fiber reigns above the rest. With symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits and prices as low as $55 per month, AT&T Fiber is a great option for home broadband. Plus, there are no data caps, equipment fees or yearly contracts to worry about. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Longview internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL hybrid $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Cablelynx Cable $30-$80 100-1,000Mbps None 500GB-2TB on some plans Varies N/A Etex DSL/Fiber $35-$134 6-1,000Mbps None None 2 years N/A Skynet Country Fixed wireless $40-$120 1-75Mbps None None None N/A Sparklight Cable/Fiber $40-$55 300-1,000Mbps $12.50 (optional) None None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Zito Media Cable/Fiber $40-$80 50-1,000Mbps None Varies 2 years (optional) N/A Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Longview? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cablelynx Standard $30 100Mbps None Etex 6 Mbps $35 6Mbps None Cablelynx Enhanced $40 150Mbps None Skynet Standard 1Mbps $40 1Mbps None Zito Super Speed $40 100Mbps None Sparklight 300 $45 300Mbps $12.50 (optional) Zito Ultra Speed $50 200Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers) 245Mbps None Skynet Standard 3Mbps $60 3Mbps None Etex 100Mbps $63 100Mbps None Show more (7 items) Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in Longview

The best internet deals and top promotions in Longview depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Longview internet providers, such as Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Longview Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000

Read full review $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000

Read full review $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Cablelynx Gig $80 1,000Mbps Varies None Cable Etex 1Gbps $134 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Sparklight Gig $40 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Zito Light Speed $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Longview

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Longview FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Longview? Thanks to its large coverage map, reasonable prices and speedy connectivity, Sparklight is the best internet provider for most homes in Longview, Texas.

Is fiber internet available in Longview? Longview has many fiber providers, with fiber internet being available to over 99% of addresses. Sparklight offers the widest fiber coverage, but select households may also be serviceable for fiber under AT&T Fiber or Etex.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Longview? Cablelynx offers the cheapest plan in Longview, costing $30 monthly for 100Mbps of speed.