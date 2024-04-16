Best Internet Providers in Brownsville, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Brownsville?
CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Brownsville, Texas is Spectrum. This cable giant offers wide coverage and speedy bandwidth up to 1 gigabit, along with low rates and contract-free plans. T-Mobile Home Internet and AT&T Fiber also serve select Brownsville households, but it'll come down to what's available at your address.
Spectrum is the cheapest provider in Brownsville, offering 100 megabits per second for only $30 per month. Or if you're needing more speed, Spectrum Internet comes with download speeds up to 300Mbps for $50.
For those hunting for the fastest internet service in the area, AT&T Fiber will be your best bet. AT&T Fiber is the only ISP to offer multi-gigabit plans in Brownsville: 2,000Mbps for $125 or 5,000Mbps for $225 monthly.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Brownsville across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Brownsville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Brownsville, Texas, in 2024
Spectrum
Best internet provider in Brownsville, TX
Our take - As CNET's top cable internet provider for 2024, Spectrum is a reliable option for home internet wherever you're located. Customers can choose from four plans: 100Mbps for $30, 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $70 or 1,000Mbps for $80. All plans come with unlimited data and contract-free pricing, and a modem is included in the monthly cost.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless in Brownsville, TX
Our take - It might not be the cheapest or fastest provider in Brownsville, but T-Mobile Home Internet does offer all-inclusive pricing. For $60 per month, you can get speeds up to 245Mbps with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Plus, eligible mobile customers may save $20 each month on their internet bill.
AT&T Fiber
Best fiber internet in Brownsville, TX
Our take - AT&T Fiber is the fastest ISP in Brownsville, blowing competition out of the water with its multi-gigabit plans. With speeds up to 5 gigabits and simple service details -- such as unlimited data and free equipment on all plans -- AT&T Fiber is a solid choice if you're serviceable for it.
Brownsville internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review
|DSL hybrid
|$55
|10-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB
|None
|7.4
|
AT&T Fiber
Read full review
|Fiber
|$55-$225
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Gigabit Fiber
|Fixed wireless
|$49-$99
|50-100Mbps
|None
|None
|Varies
|N/A
|
Spectrum
Read full review
|Cable
|$30-$80
|100-1,000Mbps
|Free modem; $7 router (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Valley Communications Association
|Fixed wireless/Fiber
|$55-$100
|40-2,000Mbps (varies by location)
|$9 router and modem
|None
|None
|N/A
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Brownsville?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Spectrum Internet 100
Read full review
|$30
|100Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|Gigabit Fiber Wireless 50
|$49
|50Mbps
|None
|
Spectrum Internet
Read full review
|$50
|300Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|Valley Communications Association Basic
|$55
|40Mbps
|$9
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Brownsville
The best internet deals and top promotions in Brownsville depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Brownsville internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Brownsville
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|
AT&T Fiber 5000
Read full review
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 2000
Read full review
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Valley Communications Ultimate
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 1000
Read full review
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Valley Communications Family
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Brownsville
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Brownsville FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Brownsville?
Spectrum is CNET's pick for internet service in Brownsville, Texas, due to its wide availability, cheap pricing and simple service details.
Is fiber internet available in Brownsville?
Yes, but availability is scarce. According to the FCC, less than 6% of Brownsville households can access fiber internet. If you're searching for providers offering fiber connectivity, your best bet will be AT&T Fiber or Valley Communications Association.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Brownsville?
Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Brownsville, offering 100Mbps for only $30 per month.
Which internet provider in Brownsville offers the fastest plan?
The fastest provider in Brownsville is AT&T Fiber, which offers 2 gigabits for $125 or 5 gigabits for $225 monthly.
