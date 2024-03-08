X

Best Internet Providers in Allen, Texas

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Allen, TX
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Spectrum Broadest coverage in Allen, TX
Speeds from 100 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $30- $90 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Allen, TX
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best internet provider in Allen, TX
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Broadest coverage in Allen, TX
Speeds from 100 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $30 - $90 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best fixed wireless internet in Allen, TX
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details

Article updated on March 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM PST

Our Experts

Written by 
Hallie Seltzer
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Hallie Seltzer Associate Writer
Hallie Seltzer is an associate writer with CNET's broadband team, covering ISP reviews, provider comparisons and a little bit of everything related to home internet. She is a recent graduate from Rogers State University in Oklahoma with a degree in strategic communications. In her spare time, Hallie enjoys trying new restaurants, watching scary movies and snuggling with her two kitties.
See full bio
Why You Can Trust CNET
34353637383940
Reviews
244245246247248249250+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Enter your address to view internet providers available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.

What is the best internet provider in Allen?

For most Allen addresses, AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider. As CNET's top provider for 2024, AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical speeds, blazing-fast connectivity and prices starting at $55 per month. That being said, not everyone can access AT&T's fiber network, so we recommend checking out Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet if your address isn't serviceable.

Are you searching for the most affordable service or speediest bandwidth in Allen? We've also found those top picks to help make your home internet shopping easier. Astound Broadband is the cheapest ISP in the area, offering download speeds of up to 300 megabits per second for only $20 per month.

If speed is what you need, check out AT&T Fiber or Frontier Fiber -- both providers offer symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits with unlimited data and equipment included.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Allen across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Allen. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Allen, Texas, in 2024

3 Internet providers
SORT BY
Product image
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month

AT&T Fiber

Best internet provider in Allen, TX

Our take - If you're looking for the symmetrical speeds that only a fiber connection can offer, AT&T Fiber will be your best bet. Customers can choose between five plans, ranging in speed from 300Mbps up to 5,000Mbps. All plans include unlimited data and equipment, and you won't have to worry about contracts or introductory pricing with this ISP.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with AT&T
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month
Show more details
Product image
Connection
Cable
Speed range
100 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30- $90 per month

Spectrum

Broadest coverage in Allen, TX

Our take - FCC data shows Spectrum is available to just under 94% of residents, meaning most Allen homes can enjoy fast speeds at a reasonable cost. This cable giant offers three plans: 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $60 and 1,000Mbps for $70. Plus, Spectrum includes unlimited data and a free modem on all speed tiers.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with Spectrum
Connection
Cable
Speed range
100 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30- $90 per month
Show more details
Product image
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Allen, TX

Our take - Verizon and T-Mobile go head-to-head as fixed wireless providers in Allen, but the latter offers wider coverage in the area. T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 per month and reaches download speeds up to 245Mbps with no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Eligible mobile customers may only have to pay $40 monthly for service.

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with T-Mobile
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Show more details

Allen internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Astound Broadband
Read full review		 Cable$20-$55300-1,500MbpsNoneNoneNone7
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review		 DSL hybrid$55 10-100MbpsNone1.5TBNone7.4
AT&T Fiber
Read full review		 Fiber$55-$225300-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Frontier Fiber
Read full review		 Fiber$45-$155500-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone6.3
Rise Broadband
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$45-$5525-50Mbp$10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional)NoneNone, but required for some promotions6.2
Spectrum
Read full review		 Cable$50-$70300-1,000MbpsModem free; $5 for router (optional)NoneNone7.2
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Allen?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment costs
Astound Broadband 300
Read full review		 $20 300MbpsNone
Frontier Fiber 500
Read full review		 $45 500MbpsNone
Spectrum Internet
Read full review		 $50 300MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($35 for eligible mobile customers)300MbpsNone
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review		 $55 100MbpsNone
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review		 $55 300MbpsNone
Rise Broadband 50Mbps
Read full review		 $55 50Mbps$5-$15 (optional)
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 $60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers)245MbpsNone
Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Allen

The best internet deals and top promotions in Allen depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Allen internet providers, such as Spectrum, Astound Broadband and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, such as AT&T, Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Cars drive north on I-75 in Allen, Texas.

Photo by Bloomberg/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Allen

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capInternet technology
AT&T Fiber 5000
Read full review		 $225 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Frontier Fiber 5 Gig
Read full review		 $155 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Fiber 2000
Read full review		 $125 2,000Mbps2,000Mbps NoneFiber
Frontier Fiber 2 Gig
Read full review		 $100 2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Astound Broadband 1500
Read full review		 $55 1,500Mbps50MbpsNoneCable
Astound Broadband 1000
Read full review		 $45 1,000Mbps20MbpsNoneCable
AT&T Fiber 1000
Read full review		 $80 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig
Read full review		 $60 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review		 $70 1,000Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review		 $70 ($45 for eligible mobile customers)1,000Mbps75Mbps NoneFixed wireless
Show more (6 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Allen

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Allen FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Allen?

Thanks to its symmetrical speeds and connectivity up to 5 gigabits, AT&T is our top pick for internet service in Allen. AT&T also offers simple service details, such as unlimited data, free equipment and no contracts.

Is fiber internet available in Allen?

According to FCC data, fiber connectivity is available to over 71% of Allen households. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select addresses may also be serviceable under Frontier Fiber.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Allen?

Astound Broadband offers the cheapest plan in Allen, costing only $20 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps.

Which internet provider in Allen offers the fastest plan?

The fastest speed available in Allen is 5 gigabits, which is offered by both AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber for $225 and $155 monthly, respectively.

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City
Internet Providers and Services
Internet Routers
Helpful Internet Resources
Looking for internet service?
Check availability
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
provider image
Enter your address
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Enter your address to view what's available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.