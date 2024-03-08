Best Internet Providers in Allen, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Allen?

For most Allen addresses, AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider. As CNET's top provider for 2024, AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical speeds, blazing-fast connectivity and prices starting at $55 per month. That being said, not everyone can access AT&T's fiber network, so we recommend checking out Spectrum or T-Mobile Home Internet if your address isn't serviceable.

Are you searching for the most affordable service or speediest bandwidth in Allen? We've also found those top picks to help make your home internet shopping easier. Astound Broadband is the cheapest ISP in the area, offering download speeds of up to 300 megabits per second for only $20 per month.

If speed is what you need, check out AT&T Fiber or Frontier Fiber -- both providers offer symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits with unlimited data and equipment included.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Allen across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Allen. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Allen, Texas, in 2024

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Allen, TX Our take - If you're looking for the symmetrical speeds that only a fiber connection can offer, AT&T Fiber will be your best bet. Customers can choose between five plans, ranging in speed from 300Mbps up to 5,000Mbps. All plans include unlimited data and equipment, and you won't have to worry about contracts or introductory pricing with this ISP. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Broadest coverage in Allen, TX Our take - FCC data shows Spectrum is available to just under 94% of residents, meaning most Allen homes can enjoy fast speeds at a reasonable cost. This cable giant offers three plans: 300Mbps for $50, 500Mbps for $60 and 1,000Mbps for $70. Plus, Spectrum includes unlimited data and a free modem on all speed tiers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Allen, TX Our take - Verizon and T-Mobile go head-to-head as fixed wireless providers in Allen, but the latter offers wider coverage in the area. T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 per month and reaches download speeds up to 245Mbps with no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Eligible mobile customers may only have to pay $40 monthly for service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

How to find internet deals and promotions in Allen

The best internet deals and top promotions in Allen depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Allen internet providers, such as Spectrum, Astound Broadband and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, such as AT&T, Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Allen

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Allen FAQs

