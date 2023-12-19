Best Internet Providers in Tyler, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Tyler?

For most households in Tyler, Optimum is the best internet service provider. This cable provider offers unlimited data, wide coverage and low prices for Tyler residents. However, if Optimum isn’t available at your address, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are solid picks for home internet.

To make your broadband shopping easier, we’ve also found the cheapest plans and fastest speeds in the area. Optimum offers the cheapest service for most Tyler addresses: $40 per month for speeds up to 300 megabits per second. For speedy internet, check out AT&T Fiber’s 5-gigabit-per-second plan, which costs $250 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Tyler across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Tyler. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Tyler, Texas

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Best internet provider in Tyler, TX Our take - Although a fiber connection is usually your best bet, Optimum's wide coverage makes this ISP the No. 1 pick. Optimum doesn't enforce data caps or make customers sign an annual contract, and you can pay as low as $40 per month for download speeds of 300Mbps. Read full review . Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Tyler, TX Our take - While less than 50% of Tyler residents can access AT&T's services (including DSL, so fiber is an even smaller percentage) according to the Federal Communications Commission, AT&T Fiber is a great pick for home internet if you can get it. For $250 per month, AT&T Fiber offers the fastest plan in the area, with 5 gigabits of speed and unlimited data. Read full review . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Tyler, TX Our take - With T-Mobile Home Internet, you only need to pay $50 monthly for everything you need, including unlimited data and equipment. Its download speeds top out at 245Mbps -- well below Optimum and AT&T Fiber -- but that's still plenty of speed for most people. Read full review . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Tyler internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 DCTexas Fixed wireless $50-$120 5-25Mbps None None None N/A Etex Fixed wireless $63-$145 100-1,000Mbps $13 None 2 years N/A Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-1,000Mbps None None None 6.2 Peoples Telephone Cooperative Fiber $55-$155 50-2,500Mbps $10 None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Vexus Fiber Fiber $40-$70 150-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Tyler? Provider Starting price Max download speeds Monthly equipment fee Optimum 300 $40 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers) 245Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None AT&T Home Internet $55 100Mbps None Peoples 50Mbps $55 50Mbps $10 Etex 100Mbps $63 100Mbps $13 Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Tyler

The best internet deals and top promotions in Tyler depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Tyler internet providers, such as Optimum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Jodi4art/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Tyler Provider Max download speeds Max upload speeds Starting price Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $250 None Fiber Peoples 2.5 Gig 2,500Mbps 2,500Mbps $155 None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $150 None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $80 None Fiber Etex 1Gbps 1,000Mbps 100Mbps $145 None Fixed wireless Peoples 1 Gig 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $125 None Fiber Optimum 1 Gig 940Mbps 35Mbps $80 None Cable Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Tyler

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Tyler FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Tyler? Optimum is the best internet provider in Tyler, with a wide coverage map and the lowest starting price on broadband.

Is fiber internet available in Tyler? Yes. Fiber internet is available to just under 20% of Tyler, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the area, but select households may be able to access fiber connectivity through Optimum, Etex, Peoples Telephone Cooperative or Vexus Fiber.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Tyler? Optimum is the cheapest internet provider in Tyler, with plans starting at $40 per month for 300Mbps.