2019 New York Auto Show preview: Hyundai, Toyota, Subaru and more plan big debuts

While last month's Geneva Motor Show entertained us with weird concepts and insanely fast supercars, the 2019 New York Auto Show is a bit more grounded in reality. In fact, the New York show tends to focus on high-volume production models you'll actually be able to buy, and that's exactly what this year's expo has in store.

Here's our full roundup of what's new and exciting at the 2019 New York Auto Show, which opens to the public on April 19.

Acura TLX PMC Edition

This might just look like a TLX painted in a fetching shade of red, but there's more to this 2020 PMC Edition than meets the eye. Sure, the Valencia Red Pearl paint is borrowed from the NSX, but that's not the only connection this TLX has with Acura's hybrid supercar.

All 360 examples of the TLX PMC will be hand-assembled at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, which is where the NSX is built. (Hence the PMC in the car's name.) Pricing for this limited-edition TLX is expected to be around $30,000, and the first models will roll out of the PMC this summer.

Cadillac CT5

The CT5 sedan is the replacement for the Cadillac CTS, and represents a further evolution of the brand's styling language. The sloping roofline, slim headlights and sharp creases look excellent.

Power will come from either a turbocharged, 2.0-liter I4 engine, or a larger, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6. Both are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and buyers can choose from either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Pricing hasn't been announced just yet, but we'll know more when the 2020 CT5 goes on sale later this year.

Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions

Dodge says it has more active military customers than any other brand, and to that end, these Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions are a "thank you" to all who have, or are currently, serving in the US Armed Forces.

The Stars & Stripes pack is just a visual updo, adding a center stripe, 20-inch black wheels, bronze interior accents and some American flag decals on the fenders. The package costs $1,995 and can be added to GT, R/T and Scat Pack models.

Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition

Speaking of visual updos, Fiat is showing the Urbana Edition 124 Spider in New York, which is an inexpensive styling pack for the Mazda MX-5 Miata-based roadster.

The Urbana Edition starts with the 124 Spider's Classica trim, and adds new 17-inch wheels, performance tires, different exhaust tips and some piano black exterior accents. Fog lights come standard with this pack, too. Otherwise, it's the same 124 Spider we know and love, powered by a 164-horsepower, 1.4-liter turbocharged I4 engine. The Urbana Edition package only adds $995 to the roadster's bottom line.

Ford Escape

The Ford Escape gets a pretty radical makeover for 2020, adopting a more curvaceous, almost car-like shape that's longer, lower and wider than before. The latest edition of Ford's compact crossover also adds hybrid power, in addition to two different gas-only engines.

Ford's CoPilot 360 suite of driver's aids will be standard on all trims, with adaptive cruise control and a lane-centering system as optional extras. Inside, you'll find an optional, digital, 12.3-inch customizable gauge cluster, plenty of charging options and a large head-up display.

No word on pricing just yet, but the 2020 Ford Escape will reach dealerships this fall, with the plug-in hybrid model following in spring 2020.

Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package

Just when it seems like the Blue Oval has run out of Mustang niches to fill, along comes the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance. This new model features the 2.3-liter turbocharged heart of the recently (and dearly) departed Focus RS, along with a bunch of performance bits raided from elsewhere in the Mustang parts bin.

Conceived in around 10 months, the Mustang EcoBoost High Performance delivers 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque in a package that's around 200 pounds lighter than the V8 GT. With a standard active exhaust and aero, and braking bits borrowed from the aforementioned GT and GT Performance Pack, 0-to-60 miles-per-hour is estimated in 4.5 seconds. Ford is hoping the new model will attract a few import buyers, not just muscle car traditionalists.

You can even order an optional EcoBoost Handling Package -- yes, a package on top of a package -- with wider, stickier tires, MagneRide dampers and a 3.55:1 Torsen limited-slip differential. Pricing hasn't been released, but the model will arrive in dealers this fall in both Coupe and Convertible flavors packing either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic.

Genesis concept

Luc Donckerwolke, head of Hyundai Group design, told Roadshow the Genesis brand will have some sort of electric concept car in New York. And while the company released a teaser over the weekend, we still aren't totally sure what to expect. All Genesis has to say is "sometimes the biggest surprises come in the smallest packages," so we're hopeful this is some kind of small, electric sports car concept.

Fingers crossed for something as exciting as last year's Essentia coupe concept.

Hyundai Sonata

Not only have we already seen the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, we've driven it, too. But the car hasn't officially debuted in the US, and it's one of two new Hyundai models that'll take the stage in New York.

We've been pretty stoked about the Sonata since we first saw it in photos -- it's certainly a looker (though the turbocharged model isn't quite as pretty). The super-low nose, rakish roof and huge LED light signature certainly give it presence on the road.

The 2020 Sonata has a number of driver assistance aids, including Hyundai's Highway Driving Assistant and a smartphone-based digital key. Heck, the thing can even park itself.

US-spec Sonatas will be powered by a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter I4 engine, or a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4, both of which are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is all that's available for now, but all-wheel drive -- as well as higher-output versions -- could come online soon, too.

Hyundai Venue

Following the launch of its three-row Palisade, Hyundai will expand the opposite end of its SUV lineup at the New York show. The 2020 Venue will be the brand's smallest utility vehicle yet, slotting below the already subcompact Kona.

We've only seen the Venue in sketches so far, and it's clear the small SUV takes inspiration from the Korean automaker's other crossovers. Given its size, we expect some quirky styling bits, which should only help give the pint-size SUV some appeal with budget-minded shoppers.

Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition

Infiniti's big debut this week is actually happening in China, where the Qs Inspiration Concept makes its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show. But Infiniti didn't want to show up empty-handed in New York, so it's bringing the Q50 Signature Edition you see here.

The Q50 Signature Edition doesn't change the Q50 mechanically, and instead brings a number of aesthetic updates to the table. Sportier front and rear fascias join a set of model-specific 19-inch wheels, and inside, you'll find special aluminum trim. Look for it to arrive in Infiniti showrooms later this year.

Kia concept

Much like the Genesis EV concept, we don't know a thing about Kia's New York-bound show car. Hyundai Group design boss Luc Donckerwolke said we can expect Kia to show some kind of new hotness, but as for what it is, your guess is as good as ours at this point.

Ten bucks says it's something SUV-shaped.

Lincoln Corsair

So far, all Lincoln can confirm about the Corsair is that it's an "all-new" model. But we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect.

The Corsair is expected to replace the current Lincoln MKC, which is based on the Ford Escape SUV. It stands to reason the new Corsair could be based on the 2020 Escape, which also debuts in New York, meaning it could look radically different than the current model, and could gain hybrid power.

Given the positive buzz surrounding Lincoln's Aviator and Navigator SUVs, we're expecting good things.

Mazda CX-30

The CX-30 crossover made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but we're expecting to see it in New York, as well. At the time of the SUV's debut, Mazda's US officials couldn't confirm if the CX-30 would come to the US, but it's almost certainly going to happen.

The CX-30 slots between the CX-3 and CX-5 in Mazda's lineup (think of it as a CX-4, we suppose) and goes on sale in Europe this summer.

Whether or not the CX-30 does show up in New York, Mazda has a press conference on schedule, so expect something to show up.

Mercedes-Benz GLC300 Coupe

The latest coupe-ified version of the GLC-Class comes to the US with a few exterior tweaks, like new headlights and taillights, but it's what's inside that really counts. The old COMAND infotainment system is gone, replaced with Mercedes' latest MBUX tech, housed on a 10.2-inch touchscreen, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster just to the left.

The GLC gets a bump in power for 2020 as well, with its 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 mill putting out 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Curiously, the GLC Coupe is only available in 4Matic all-wheel drive -- rear-wheel drive is not on the table.

Look for the 2020 GLC300 Coupe to arrive in Mercedes dealers later this year.

Mercedes-AMG A35

If you like your Mercedes sedans small yet mighty, the AMG A35 is for you. The turbocharged, 2.0-liter I4 engine is good for a very healthy 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, and with a stiffer suspension, recalibrated steering and beefier brakes, the A35 should be a blast to drive -- more so than the already enjoyable A220.

Inside, you'll find Mercedes' excellent MBUX infotainment system, plenty of expensive-feeling leather and a 64-color ambient lighting system that's sure to impress. We're pretty stoked to drive this one.

Mercedes-AMG CLA35

See above, just swoopier. The Mercedes-AMG CLA35 is nearly identical to the A35, just with a more rakish roofline. The CLA35 uses the same 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine, same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and same 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The suspension, steering and brakes are all identical to the A35, well.

Sure, the CLA35 has a bit more of a jaunty roofline, but only drivers with an ultra-sensitive butt dyno will notice the 0.1-second difference in the CLA35's 0-to-60 mile-per-hour time: 4.6 seconds in the CLA, versus 4.7 in the A35.

Pricing has not been announced but we expect the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 to hit dealerships in late 2019 -- just like the A35.

Nissan 50th Anniversary models

The Nissan 370Z and GT-R are pretty old as far as modern sports cars go; both haven't had a major refresh in about a decade. But in an effort to keep them fresh, Nissan will show 50th Anniversary models of both, part of what the company is calling its "ultimate dream garage."

Here's hoping Nissan brings along some rad historical sports cars, as well.

Nissan Versa

Previously, the Nissan Versa sedan was pretty much known for one thing: being the cheapest new car on sale in America. But that might change with the new 2020 model, and with good reason.

One look at the 2020 Versa, which technically debuted at a music festival in Florida last week, and it's clear this car is a big step forward in terms of design and available content. It looks sharper and smarter, comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and offers niceties like LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and more.

The outgoing 2019 Versa starts at an ultra-low $12,360, not including $895 for destination, which undercuts even the homely Mitsubishi Mirage ($13,795). Can the vastly improved 2020 Versa hold onto that crown? We're not so sure. But the fact that it's a far more desirable product seems worth the added cost to us.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

The world loves its coupe-overs, and Porsche is now getting in on the action with a sloped-roof version of the Cayenne SUV. Though engine options remain the same as in the standard Cayenne -- a 3.0-liter turbo V6 on the base end or a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 for the Turbo model -- this newer version comes with Porsche's active suspension and the Sport Chrono package as standard equipment.

The Cayenne Coupe sacrifices a bit of rear seat headroom and cargo capacity, but a standard glass roof should at least make the inside feel bigger. A new two-passenger rear seating option is on hand, too, though a traditional bench is still available.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe starts at $75,300, while the Turbo starts north of $130,000. Look for both to arrive Stateside this fall.

Subaru Outback

Following the debut of the 2020 Legacy in February, Subaru will show the high-riding Outback wagon at the New York Auto Show. A pair of teaser images reveal the Outback will stand tall, with the requisite body cladding, and inside, we can see the 11.6-inch, portrait-style infotainment screen that first appeared in the Legacy.

Given the Outback's connection to the Legacy, we're expecting Subaru's 2.4-liter turbocharged H4 engine to join the powertrain lineup, and of course, all-wheel drive will be standard. This is certain to be one of the New York show's bigger debuts.

Toyota Yaris Hatchback

Mazda2, we see you.

Just as the not-for-America Mazda2 forms the basis for the Toyota Yaris sedan, so too will it see US-spec life as the 2020 Yaris Hatchback. That's a good thing -- even with just 106 horsepower on tap, Mazda knows how to make a fun-to-drive small car.

The 2020 Yaris Hatchback is a sharp-looking car, and comes standard with a number of features, including 16-inch wheels, pushbutton start and fog lights. Leatherette seats, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and LED headlights are available on the higher XLE trim.

Toyota Highlander

Toyota teased its 2020 Highlander in a pretty neat way, with what the company calls "augmented reality" artwork. It's cool, and gave us our first glimpse at the updated, three-row SUV, but until Toyota takes the wraps off on April 17, there's not a whole lot more we can say.

The current-generation Highlander is indeed long in the tooth, having been launched in 2013. And with a huge crop of fresh metal in the midsize SUV segment -- not to mention well-received newcomers like the 2019 Subaru Ascent and 2020 Ford Explorer -- Toyota's timing couldn't be better.

Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept

Volkswagen's Atlas SUV is a few years old now, but the automaker is finding new ways to keep it fresh. That's evident at this week's New York Auto Show, where VW presents the Atlas Basecamp Concept, a rugged, outdoorsy take on the German automaker's three-row SUV.

The concept is based on the Atlas SEL, but gets a matte black-and-gray paint job with orange accents. The Basecamp rides 1.5 inches higher than a standard Atlas, and rides on knobby tires perfect for heading off the beaten path. Front and rear LED light bars and a Front Runner Slim Line II roof rack round out the exterior changes.

In addition to the Atlas itself, the Basecamp package includes a Hive EX trailer, with mountain bike racks. It can serve as a mobile, um, basecamp, as the trailer contains a queen-sized bed, kitchenette, portable toilet, hot-water shower and a refrigerator.

The Atlas Basecamp isn't planned for production, sadly. In addition to its New York debut, you'll be able to see this concept at the SEMA show in November.