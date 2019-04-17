Kia HabaNiro is one spicy concept

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
While the HabaNiro concept carries the same name (or part of it, at least) as an actual production vehicle, the two are only alike in general silhouette.
The front end keeps the lights low, allowing for a full clamshell hood with a set of aluminum "teeth" in the slit just underneath.
It looks rugged too, thanks to chunky tires, an approach-friendly front bumper and front-wheel-arch cladding that blends into the rest of the bodywork.
And then there's the doors -- all four of them have butterfly-type hinges for easier getting in and out than most people surely need.
Inside, Kia keeps things interesting by way of a red interior, fabric-trimmed front seats, ambient light in the floor and a complete lack of traditional screens and buttons.
The entire windshield acts as a head-up display.
Occupants can swipe things up to the HUD like they might move icons on a desktop screen.
The steering wheel and instrument panel retract in autonomous mode, as well, to offer up a bit more interior volume.
The HabaNiro makes its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Kia HabaNiro concept.