2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback: Mazda2, is that you?

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Meet the new hotness: The 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
The Yaris Hatchback is essentially a rebadged Mazda2.
And it's super small!
Toyota says there's 16 cubic feet of trunk space with the rear seats up.
LE and XLE grades will be available, the latter with more amenities.
Power comes from a 1.5-liter inline-four engine.
16-inch wheels are standard.
LED headlights are standard on the XLE trim.
The XLE also gets leatherette seating surfaces.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback.