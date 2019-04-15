VW Tarok pickup concept is in New York to gauge your reaction

  • VW Tarok Pickup Concept
Volkswagen announced on Monday that it will bring the Tarok pickup truck concept to the 2019 New York Auto Show this week.

The Tarok isn't a terribly large pickup truck, measuring just 193.5 inches long.

It rides on Volkswagen MQB platform, which also underpins small cars like the Golf, Jetta and Tiguan.

For context's sake, the shortest Toyota Tacoma you can buy is nearly 20 inches longer at 212.3 inches.

Instead of treating the bed and cab as separate entities, the Tarok has a panel that can open up and extend the bed into the cab, allowing the truck to fit items that are up to 73.2 inches long.

The concept sports the same 1.4-liter turbocharged I4 found in the Jetta, putting out the same 147 horsepower as the family sedan.

Its all-wheel drive system features driving modes for snow and off-roading.

Speaking of off-roading, the Tarok is decently capable, with 9.6 inches of ground clearance, a 23.8-degree approach angle and a 26.4-degree departure angle, which is better than a standard Chevy Colorado.

Hell, its departure angle is actually better than any midsize truck currently on sale in the US.

The Tarok concept isn't new, having made its initial debut at the Sao Paolo International Motor Show last November.

