2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe brings tweaked style to New York Auto Show

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
A more powerful 2.0-liter engine powers the GLC300, with 14 more horsepower than before.

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe will debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

New headlights and LED running lights highlight the front fascia tweaks.

The GLC300 Coupe is only available with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The GLC Coupe is a more stylish, but less practical version of the GLC-Class SUV.

New paint and wheel options round out the 2020 model year changes.

On the tech front, the updated GLC Coupe gets Mercedes' latest MBUX infotainment system.

A few new driver-assistance features join the lineup for 2020, too.

Revised taillights give that big rear end a slightly updated look.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 GLC300 Coupe.

