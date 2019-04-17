  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
The Nissan GT-R Nismo is a little lighter for 2020.

The supercar has lost almost 70 pounds compared with last year.

That should help sharpen its reflexes.

Scalloped front fenders help with downforce at speed.

Power from the 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 remains the same at 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque.

Nothing new to see here. This interior is carryover.

The Nismo also gets a faster-shifting six-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

Carbon ceramic brakes are new this year, too.

Suspension tweaks should allow for a better ride and improved handling.

Click or scroll through for more photos of the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo debuts a little sharper in New York

