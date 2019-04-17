2020 Subaru Outback is as ruggedly handsome as ever

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 Subaru Outback makes its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
For 2020, the Outback gets a turbocharged, 2.4-liter flat-four engine.
Inside, the Outback gets a huge infotainment tech upgrade.
A new Onyx Edition gives the exterior a rugged appearance.
The Outback offers the same 8.7 inches of ground clearance as its predecessor.
All-wheel drive is standard.
An X-Mode function adds hill-descent control.
The base engine is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated H4.
The 2020 Outback will go on sale later this year.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Subaru Outback.