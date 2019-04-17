Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Fifty years ago, Nissan began building the Skyline GT-R.
From sporty coupe to supercar, it's amazing what 50 years can do.
The Bayside (Wangan) Blue certainly pops.
GT-R fans will remember this color last seen on the R34-generation Skyline GT-R.
The 50th Anniversary Edition really amounts to just an appearance package.
This subdued lighting definitely helps with the otherwise in-your-face aesthetic.
The gray interior is more subdued, and more attractive, as a result.
Seriously, this is my new favorite GT-R interior color, and it's not restricted to just the 50th Anniversary Edition.
The two-tone appearance is inspired by liveries from Japan's GP series.
