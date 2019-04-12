2020 Nissan Versa loses the frump, gains tech

  • 2020 Nissan Versa
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-1
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-7
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-23
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-5
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-16
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-15
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-6
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-9
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-13
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-8
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-24
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-0
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-12
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-19
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-17
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-21
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-11
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-18
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-3
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-14
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-20
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-22
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-10
  • 2020-nissan-versa-new-york-auto-show-2

Compared to its gawky predecessor, this 2020 Nissan Versa sedan may win this year's award for most improved looks.

Unveiled ahead of the New York Auto Show, the new Versa is longer, lower and wider than the model that came before it.

The Versa sits on Nissan's so-called V Platform, which it shares with the Kicks small crossover SUV.

From the front, there's a lot of Altima and Leaf DNA visible in the new Versa.

Nissan calls this instrument panel form "Gliding Wing." We call it more modern.

All 2020 Versa models get a new 7-inch touchscreen audio system.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available, but not standard.

LED headlamps will be present on upper trims.

It's not clear if the 2020 Nissan Versa will hold on to its title as America's most affordable new car, but its content levels suggest otherwise.

The Versa will again be powered by a 1.6-liter four with a five-speed manual or an optional CVT.

Yep, it's a Versa. Says so right on the back.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Nissan Versa sedan.

