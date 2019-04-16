2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe blitzes the New York Auto Show

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe is one of the more controversial-looking vehicles on the road.
Despite the model's love-or-hate-it appearance, there's no doubting its power and sporting potential.
The slicked-back roofline of this high-performance SUV trades in headroom and cargo capacity for a different type of style.
This updated model features a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine just like before.
In standard tune, it makes 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
In uplevel S trim, power is bumped out to 479 hp and 516 lb-ft.
Zero-60 mph is dispatched in 3.8 seconds, or 3.6 if you pony up for the S specification.
Less controversial is the GLC63 Coupe's interior, which looks great.
The biggest change for 2020 is arguably the institution of MBUX infotainment, a far more flexible and visually impressive setup than what came before.
A newly available upholstery combination, Magma Grey and Black leather, features contrasting yellow stitching.
Fuel economy figures haven't been released, but if you're in the market for one of these we're guessing it's not a prime purchase consideration.
Mercedes notes that the GLC63 S lapped Germany's legendarily difficult Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 7.49.369 minutes, a record for SUVs.
The GLC63 Coupe hits dealers late this year.
Pricing has not yet been released.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe.
Large 21-inch wheels are now available.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe.