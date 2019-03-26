2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 is a premium pocket rocket

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The A35 is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class' first AMG variant.
Power comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter I4 engine.
302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque are more than enough for this little guy.
A seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.
4Matic all-wheel drive is standard.
Compared with its A220 sibling, the AMG A35 gets larger brakes and a stiffer suspension tune.
Inside, the AMG A35 gets Mercedes' excellent MBUX infotainment tech.
AMG A35 pricing should start in the low-to-mid-$40,000 range.
Look for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 to debut at the New York Auto Show.
