2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition takes off in New York

  • 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
The 1970 Datsun 240Z first debuted in New York City.

1
So it's only fitting that Nissan would bring its 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition to the New York Auto Show.

2
The 50th Anniversary Edition is really just an appearance package.

3
You can get it in more subdued colors if the white/red scheme is too loud for you.

4
Silver/black is the way I'd order mine.

5
You also get "50th Anniversary" badges at the back...

6
... and edition-specific Rays forged 19-inch wheels.

7
Inside, there's special seat stitching...

8
... and embossed "50th Anniversary" logos on the seatbacks.

9
Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition.

10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
