2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition takes off in New York

The 1970 Datsun 240Z first debuted in New York City.
So it's only fitting that Nissan would bring its 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition to the New York Auto Show.
The 50th Anniversary Edition is really just an appearance package.
You can get it in more subdued colors if the white/red scheme is too loud for you.
Silver/black is the way I'd order mine.
You also get "50th Anniversary" badges at the back...
... and edition-specific Rays forged 19-inch wheels.
Inside, there's special seat stitching...
... and embossed "50th Anniversary" logos on the seatbacks.
Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition.