2020 Nissan GT-R brings all kinds of updates to New York Auto Show

The Nissan GT-R has been on sale here in the US in its current R35 generation since 2008. Although the supercar hasn't received a complete redesign in more than a decade, Nissan has been continuously improving the vehicle with each model year.

The evolutionary trend carries forward at this year's New York Auto Show, where Nissan is unveiling three new GT-Rs.

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo

Let's start with the most improved Godzilla variant, the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo. It's working with the same 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 as before. That means it's still spitting out 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels, but the updates for 2020 further leverage that grunt.

The Nismo gets a new turbocharger design that's been pulled straight from the GT-R GT3 race car, resulting in improved engine response. The six-speed, dual-clutch transmission now shifts quicker, too. Grippier Dunlop rubber will help make the most of the snappier power delivery. Nissan says the contact patch has been boosted by 11 percent.

Once the Nismo is up to speed, it will enjoy greater downforce thanks to new scalloped front fenders (also inspired by the GT3 racer), while new Brembo carbon ceramic brakes are ready to bring the beast back to rest.

Nissan's also put the top GT-R on a bit of a diet. Carbon fiber body parts and lightweighting elsewhere have led to a near-70-pound weight loss. The Nismo should handle a little sharper, not only as a result of the weight reduction, but also because it gets some suspension tweaks intended to improve ride and handling.

Pricing still hasn't been announced, but the 2020 GT-R Nismo will hit dealers this summer.

2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

Nissan began producing the Skyline GT-R in 1969. To tip its hat to the beginnings of what would become the supercar we know today, Nissan is unveiling the 2020 GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition at the New York Auto Show.

Like the 50th Anniversary Edition Nissan 370Z that was also unveiled in New York, the commemorative GT-R amounts to an appearance package, with color schemes inspired by Japan's GP racing series.

Fans of the R34-generation Skyline GT-R will be thrilled about the return of Bayside (Wangan) Blue, which on this anniversary special also adds white stripes. Other color combos include Pearl White with red stripes and Super Silver with white stripes.

Regardless of the exterior, all 50th Anniversary GT-Rs come with a gray interior featuring embossed seats and an Alcantara headliner. The GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition goes on sale in the summer, but pricing has yet to be announced.

2020 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Rounding out the trio of GT-R debuts is an updated Track Edition model. Rather than using the standard car's 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 with 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, the Track Edition will now use the Nismo's 600-horsepower engine. In addition, you'll be able to equip the Track Edition with a carbon fiber roof, as well as carbon ceramic brakes to help shed off the extra speed you'll likely encounter as a result of that 35-horsepower boost.

At the moment, there's no word on price or when the livelier Track model will reach dealerships, but like the other GT-Rs, expect summer availability.