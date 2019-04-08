2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35: Sleek style and potent punch

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35.
The CLA35 has a lot in common with Mercedes' A35 sedan.
The CLA35 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine.
The turbo engine makes 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
4Matic all-wheel drive is standard, as is a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.
Mercedes estimates the CLA35 will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds.
The CLA35 is estimated to be just one-tenth of a second quicker to 60 mph than the A35 sedan.
Inside, Mercedes' excellent MBUX tech handles infotainment duties.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 will debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35.