The US-spec 2020 Hyundai Sonata offers a few visual tweaks

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Here's the Turbo-trim 2020 Hyundai Sonata.
The Turbo model gets a redesigned front fascia, and it's not a step forward.
The back end gets a new bumper treatment for the Turbo spec.
Turbo models can be fitted with 19-inch wheels.
The 2020 Sonata will use a 1.6-liter turbo engine in the US.
The full-width LED taillight signature is really cool.
The Sonata Turbo looks better from the back than the front, as far as we're concerned.
The 2020 Sonata will go on sale in late 2019.
The 2020 Sonata will debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata.