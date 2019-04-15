2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance is a bitsa blaster for New York

  • 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance
The 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package features the Spanish-built 2.3-liter turbo four out of the recently discontinued Focus RS hot hatch.

Tuned specifically with a larger turbo and unique mapping, the engine makes 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

The Ford EcoBoost High Performance Package is something of a Mustang parts-bin special, what the British call a "bitsa car" (bitsa this, bitsa that...).

The model's cabin stays pretty close to stock, with major changes consisting of an engine-turned aluminum instrument panel surround with boost and oil-pressure gauges. 

There's also a serialized dash plaque ahead of the passenger.

The EcoBoost High Performance Package weighs about 200 pounds less than a comparable V8 GT, with 150 of those pounds being liberated from over the car's nose.

Weight distribution is given as 53/47 front to rear.

The EcoBoost HPP also gets specially calibrated steering, as well as unique settings for ABS, stability control, and the five driver-selectable performance modes.

A multi-mode exhaust with Normal, Sport, Track and schedulable Quiet mode (to avoid waking the neighbors) is standard.

In full-angry mode, the exhaust pops and crackles liberally on overrun, not unlike a hot hatch.

Model-specific visual cues up front include a blacked-out grille with asymmetric tri-bar pony emblem, a deeper front chin spoiler cribbed from the GT, and subtle metallic gray "whisker" stripes along the hood's character lines.

Four new paint colors for 2020 include Grabber Lime, Iconic Silver, Red Hot Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and the Twister Orange shade seen here.

The EcoBoost High Performance Package features specifically tuned shocks, springs and anti-roll bars.

Additionally, a front strut-tower brace forms a bridge over the engine for improved stiffness.

Most options available elsewhere in the Ford Mustang EcoBoost kingdom are available on this model, including Sync 3 infotainment.

Zero-to-60 miles per hour is estimated at 4.5 seconds and top speed is limited to 155 mph.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Performance Package.

