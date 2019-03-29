Enlarge Image Genesis

Genesis is no stranger to wowing audiences at the New York Auto Show. Back in 2017, the GV80 SUV concept gave us a shapely look at the future of tall motoring. Last year, the Essentia coupe left us lusting over its long, low shape and 3D-printed structure. In 2019, the company's looking to do it again with a new, electric-powered vision for the future.

"You'll have an electric show car for Genesis," Luc Donckerwolke, head of Hyundai Group design, told Roadshow at an event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. He didn't share any further details, but the fact that this concept will be electrified should come as no surprise. Last year's Essentia was also all-electric, with a theoretical 0-to-60 time of 3.0 seconds. The GV80 from the year before, meanwhile, was powered by a hydrogen fuel cell -- in concept, at least.

That's not all we have to look forward to, according to Donckerwolke. He also promised we'll see the updated Genesis G90, ready for production in the US. And, as if that weren't enough, sister company Kia will have a "showcar" of its own, while Hyundai will show off production versions of the new Sonata and Venue.



So it's shaping up to be a very busy NY show for Hyundai Motor Group and, frankly, a busy show for the Roadshow team. But don't worry about us, that's exactly how we like it.