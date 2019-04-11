2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition rocks up ahead of NY Auto Show

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 Acura TLX PMC is named after the place it will be assembled: Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.
The PMC is the same facility where Acura builds its NSX hybrid supercar.
Based on today's A-Spec trim, the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition will be limited to just 360 examples.
The model will be built by the same master technicians who build the NSX.
Each TSX PMC edition will be hand-assembled from the body-in-white on up.
The interior largely stays unchanged from other A-Spec models.
The cabin includes black Milano leather seating with Alcantara inserts, along with matching red accent stitching.
All PMC Edition models will be featured in Valencia red pearl paint, a special nanopigment paint previously reserved for the NSX.
Each TLX PMC Edition will be subject to the same quality control processes as the NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection, rough-road simulator and a water leak test.
The aforementioned paint features multiple base coats and two clear coats. By the time the finished vehicles are hand-inspected and allowed to cure, five days has elapsed.
An obligatory special edition badge is present and accounted for.
The TLX PMC Edition is powered by Acura's 3.5-liter V6, which delivers power to all four wheels using the company's Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system.
