2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition rocks up ahead of NY Auto Show

  2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition

The 2020 Acura TLX PMC is named after the place it will be assembled: Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
1
1 of 20

The PMC is the same facility where Acura builds its NSX hybrid supercar.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
2
2 of 20

Based on today's A-Spec trim, the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition will be limited to just 360 examples.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
3
3 of 20

The model will be built by the same master technicians who build the NSX.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
4
4 of 20

Each TSX PMC edition will be hand-assembled from the body-in-white on up.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
5
5 of 20

The interior largely stays unchanged from other A-Spec models.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
6
6 of 20

The cabin includes black Milano leather seating with Alcantara inserts, along with matching red accent stitching.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
7
7 of 20

All PMC Edition models will be featured in Valencia red pearl paint, a special nanopigment paint previously reserved for the NSX.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
8
8 of 20

Each TLX PMC Edition will be subject to the same quality control processes as the NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection, rough-road simulator and a water leak test.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
9
9 of 20

The aforementioned paint features multiple base coats and two clear coats. By the time the finished vehicles are hand-inspected and allowed to cure, five days has elapsed. 

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
10
of 20

An obligatory special edition badge is present and accounted for.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
11
of 20

The TLX PMC Edition is powered by Acura's 3.5-liter V6, which delivers power to all four wheels using the company's Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
12
of 20

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition.

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
13
of 20
Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
14
of 20
Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
15
of 20
Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
16
of 20
Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
17
of 20
Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
18
of 20
Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
19
of 20

Photo:Dan Howell/Acura
20
of 20
