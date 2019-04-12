2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition brings kinda-new looks to New York

Enlarge Image Fiat

Fiat Chrysler loves a nice, inexpensive aesthetic upgrade package. Look anywhere in the lineup, from Dodge to Jeep and back again, and you'll find 'em. Now, FCA has a new package of that kind in store for the Fiat 124 Spider, and it's headed to the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Fiat announced on Friday that it will bring the new 2019 124 Spider Urbana Edition to the New York Auto Show next week. The Urbana Edition, which I'm relatively sure is not a shout-out to town in which the University of Illinois resides, is an inexpensive aesthetics package that boosts the looks of the Miata-based 124 without raising the window sticker by much.

The Urbana Edition is based on the 124 Spider's Classica trim. It gives the looks a boost by adding 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, performance tires, new exhaust tips and piano black exterior accents. There's also a glossy black finish on the seatback pillar and mirror caps. Fiat also threw a set of fog lights into the mix.

On the inside, there are some matte gray accents, in addition to a wrapped instrument panel and gauge-cluster hood. The Urbana Edition also picks up a set of seats wrapped in a combination of leather and microfiber.

Otherwise, it's the same Fiat 124 Spider as usual, bouncing around town with a 1.4-liter turbocharged I4 that puts out 164 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The Urbana Edition can be had with either a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. The Urbana Edition adds just $995 to the car's bottom line -- and for context, the 124 Spider Classica starts at $26,685, including $1,495 for destination. Alas, it's not available for the peppier Abarth version.