Qiantu's K50 electric sports car should arrive in the US in 2020

The Qiantu K50 is a Chinese electric sports car that will be sold in the US as well as China.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
It sort of looks like Dr. Moreau attempted to merge a BMW i8 with a fish, at least up front.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
There are 29 carbon fiber components on the body, weighing only about 103 pounds.     

There are 29 carbon fiber components on the body, weighing only about 103 pounds.
The rest of the body is made of sheet metal, while the frame underneath is made of aluminum.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
The K50 uses two electric motors, one at each axle, granting the vehicle all-wheel drive.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
Output is approximately 400 horsepower when putting around town, but there's an "overclocking" mode that briefly boosts output to about 430 hp.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
Qiantu didn't make any mention of battery capacity or range, but Chinese models get a 78-kWh battery, and the range from that unit is estimated at 186 miles.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
There's also a solar-powered HVAC system that engages when the interior temperature exceeds 77 degrees Fahrenheit.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
When it comes to US manufacturing, that responsibility will be left to Mullen Technologies, based in California.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Qiantu K50.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Qiantu K50.
Published:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
Published:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
Published:Photo:Mullen TechnologiesRead the article
