Genesis' tiny, electric Mint concept zips into the New York Auto Show

This cute little thing is called the Mint concept.

Caption:
1
of 42

Obviously, the name is derived from the concept car's color.

Caption:
2
of 42

It's a tiny little thing, with huge, 21-inch wheels pushed out to all four corners.

Caption:
3
of 42

Genesis says the Mint concept is a perfect premium city car.

Caption:
4
of 42

In theory, the Mint is powered by an electric powertrain, with a range of about 200 miles.

Caption:
5
of 42

In lieu of a traditional hatchback, the Mint has side hatches that allow access to the cargo area.

Caption:
6
of 42

The interior seats two, in a solid bench up front.

Caption:
7
of 42

The small infotainment screen is housed inside the steering wheel.

Caption:
8
of 42

The Genesis Mint concept made its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Caption:
9
of 42

Keep scrolling or clicking to see even more pictures of the Genesis Mint Concept.

Caption:
10
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 42

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
28
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
29
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
30
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
31
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
32
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
33
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
34
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
35
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
36
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
37
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
38
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
39
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
40
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
41
of 42

Published:Photo:GenesisRead the article
42
of 42
