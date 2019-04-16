Genesis' tiny, electric Mint concept zips into the New York Auto Show

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This cute little thing is called the Mint concept.
Obviously, the name is derived from the concept car's color.
It's a tiny little thing, with huge, 21-inch wheels pushed out to all four corners.
Genesis says the Mint concept is a perfect premium city car.
In theory, the Mint is powered by an electric powertrain, with a range of about 200 miles.
In lieu of a traditional hatchback, the Mint has side hatches that allow access to the cargo area.
The interior seats two, in a solid bench up front.
The small infotainment screen is housed inside the steering wheel.
The Genesis Mint concept made its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
