The 2020 Toyota Highlander gets a new platform, new tech and new drivetrains

Toyota's 2020 Highlander represents the fourth generation of one of the world's best-selling three-row SUVs.
The new Highlander benefits from more aggressive styling and a switch to Toyota's higher-tech TNGA platform.
There will be two engines on offer: a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 and a next-generation hybrid drivetrain.
The 2020 Highlander is the first Highlander to be available with 20-inch rims.
The model grows by just under 3 inches in length, but it wears the increased size well.
The Highlander will be available in front-wheel drive or any of three different all-wheel drive systems.
The new hybrid system in the 2020 Highlander learns driver inputs and uses that data combined with location data to make the best use of its battery power.
The 2020 Highlander Hybrid is as much as 17 percent more fuel efficient than the model it replaces.
The interior of the Highlander gets a number of much-needed updates to its infotainment system.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Toyota Highlander.