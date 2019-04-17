The 2020 Toyota Highlander gets a new platform, new tech and new drivetrains

  • 2020 Toyota Highlander
Toyota's 2020 Highlander represents the fourth generation of one of the world's best-selling three-row SUVs.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 32

The new Highlander benefits from more aggressive styling and a switch to Toyota's higher-tech TNGA platform.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 32

There will be two engines on offer: a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 and a next-generation hybrid drivetrain.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 32

The 2020 Highlander is the first Highlander to be available with 20-inch rims.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 32

The model grows by just under 3 inches in length, but it wears the increased size well.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 32

The Highlander will be available in front-wheel drive or any of three different all-wheel drive systems.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 32

The new hybrid system in the 2020 Highlander learns driver inputs and uses that data combined with location data to make the best use of its battery power.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 32

The 2020 Highlander Hybrid is as much as 17 percent more fuel efficient than the model it replaces.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 32

The interior of the Highlander gets a number of much-needed updates to its infotainment system.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 32

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Toyota Highlander.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 32

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 32

Photo:Toyota
20
of 32

Photo:Toyota
21
of 32

Photo:Toyota
22
of 32

Photo:Toyota
23
of 32

Photo:Toyota
24
of 32

Photo:Toyota
25
of 32

Photo:Toyota
26
of 32

Photo:Toyota
27
of 32

Photo:Toyota
28
of 32

Photo:Toyota
29
of 32

Photo:Toyota
30
of 32

Photo:Toyota
31
of 32

Photo:Toyota
32
of 32
